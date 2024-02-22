Utah Jazz’s Otto Porter Jr. may be heading towards a buyout.

Former NBA champion and Jazzman as of two weeks ago, Otto Porter Jr, is not with the team despite being healthy. According to Tony Jones of the athletic “Utah Jazz forward Otto Porter Jr. has returned home to evaluate his options for the remainder of the season and will not be with the team Thursday night when the Jazz open the second half of their schedule against the Charlotte Hornets, league sources tell The Athletic.”

League Sources: An update on Utah Jazz forward Otto Porter Jr. - https://t.co/4dcilFlsZF — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) February 21, 2024

Otto Porter Jr. was selected 3rd overall by the Washington Wizards in the 2013 draft. While Porter Jr. never became a star, he has been an impactful role player for his entire career. During the Golden State Warriors championship run in 2022, Porter Jr. played the 7th most minutes on the team. Porter Jr. has had a run of injuries since the 2018-2019 season but can still provide great defense, shooting, and a veteran presence on a team.

Otto Porter Jr. fakes the dunk and fools the Celtics defense...passes it out to Jodie Meeks for game-tying 3-pointer pic.twitter.com/h5wY40uT6b — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 15, 2018

With the news that Otto has opted to be a healthy scratch from tonight's game and head home to evaluate his options, there is a strong chance he may be bought out. While the Jazz desperately need a serviceable wing to help them compete currently, Porter Jr. does not fit the team's long-term plans. Look for the Jazz to make a decision regarding Porter Jr.’s future with the team by March first, the deadline for when a player can be bought-out and still sign with a playoff team. If the Jazz do buy-out Otto Porter Jr, that would mean the team has 2 roster spots available. The Jazz would need to fill at least one of those roster spots. Do you think Porter Jr, will be bought out? If he is, who do you think the Jazz will sign to replace him?