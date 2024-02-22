Charlotte Hornets at Utah Jazz: preview, game time, channel

The Utah Jazz will host the Charlotte Hornets at the Delta Center tonight. This will be the Jazz’s first game in exactly a week, with the All-Star break now wrapped up. Now begins the final stretch for the playoffs that could go either way for the Jazz.

Both the Jazz and the Hornets entered the All-Star break, having only won three of their last seven games each. Strangely, though, the Hornets went into the break on a high having won three straight despite only having 13 wins on the year total. On the other hand, the Jazz entered the break with a bitter taste, on a four-game losing streak and watching themselves tumble down the Western Conference standings all the way out of the play-in tournament.

After a scorching hot stretch throughout late December and early January, the Jazz have been cold again due to multiple factors - the biggest of which was the trade deadline. The Jazz made moves that sent out multiple young and veteran rotation players and a starter for mostly draft compensation (Even more so now, given the Otto Porter Jr. news.)

Tonight will be our first glimpse post-All-Star break to get an idea of what rotations will look like from Will Hardy to close the season. Can he find some rotations that pair well together and get the Jazz into the play-in - conveying their first-round pick to the Thunder - or will the Jazz’s lack of wings make finding a winning rotation impossible, keeping the Jazz out of the play-in and retaining their pick?

Regardless of their respective winning and losing streaks, this is a game the Jazz have to be able to win if they want to make the play-in and convey their pick this year. We’ll see how it all plays out soon enough.

Game info

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024, 7:00 MT

Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

TV/Streaming: Jazz+, KJZZ

Radio: KSL 1160 AM & 97.5 FM