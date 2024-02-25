Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs preview, start time, channel, injury report

If you haven't been keeping up with Wemby, you're missing out. The rookie phenom has been nearly everything that people have expected out of the generational talent, and perhaps even more.

Victor Wembanyama was informed that he's the sole player, besides Michael Jordan, to achieve five steals and five blocks in consecutive games.



He’s leading the league in stocks (steals + blocks) at 4.55 per game – fully one more per game than Anthony Davis (2nd with 3.53) and fellow rookie Chet Holmgren (3rd with 3.32). Add to that the legendary 5x5 statline (5+ points, rebounds, assists, blocks, and steals) last game against the Lakers and missing that statline by just one assist in the previous game against the Kings and you have the makings of a league-defining player.

As noted by Wemby, though, it hasn't really translated to success for the San Antonio Spurs (11-46), and losers of 9 out of their last 10. But, unfortunately for us fans, the Utah Jazz (26-31) aren't doing too hot either, with just 2 wins in their last 10 as well.

The Jazz’s rookies will also be on display, with Taylor Hendricks got his first ever start on Thursday against the Hornets and Keyonte George back in the starting lineup, but the Jazz didn't look great against Charlotte. Ever since the trade deadline it seems the Jazz have lost a bit of life – the Jazz have yet to win a game since the trade deadline. Let's see if they can step it up against the League's brightest young stars, and break out of the funk.

Game Info

When: February 25 - 6:00 PM MT

Where: Delta Center - Salt Lake City, Utah

Watch/Stream at: Jazz+, KJZZ

Listen at: SiriusXM KSL 97.5 FM / S: KBMG 106.3 FMWOAI/KXTN

Injury Report

Utah Jazz

Otto Porter Jr. - Out - Not injury related

San Antonio Spurs

Marcus Morris Sr. - Out - Not injury related

Charles Bassey - Out - ACL tear