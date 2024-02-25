San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz Recap: Jazz spoil Wembanyama’s first visit to Utah

On Sunday night, the Utah Jazz defeated the San Antonio Spurs 109-128 to end a five-game losing streak.

In their first win since the trade-deadline, the Jazz hosted recent first-overall pick and Rooking-of-the-Year award favorite, Victor Wembenyama. The 20 year-old phenom impressed in his first visit to Salt Lake City, scoring 22 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, and blocking 5 shots. Devin Vassell led the Spurs in scoring, posting 27 points and adding 6 assists.

Despite Wembanyama’s immense talent, the Spurs are a lowly NBA team. They’ve only won 11 games this season and hold a roster loaded with question marks. Keldon Johnson has regressed since last season, Devin Vassell still remains an inefficient scorer, Jeremy Sochan lacks impact on the offensive end, and the team’s point-guard play has been questionable. That has culminated in the Spurs likely landing at the bottom of the Western Conference standings for the second-straight season.

The Jazz, however, were in need of a gimme. They’ve struggled since trading away Kelly Olynyk, Simone Fontecchio, and Ochai Agbaji, but snapped their skid with a composed performance against a lesser opponent. Lauri Markkanen led Utah with an all-around performance, posting 26 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals. Jordan Clarkson had his best performance in weeks, notching a double-double with 22 points and 10 assists. John Collins chipped in 20 points and 8 rebounds.

Taylor Hendricks, who started his second-straight game, showed more flashes of his defensive potential. Tonight served as a good measuring stick for his development, as he spent most of the night defending Wembanyama. The pluses included a number of impressive defensive plays, including this block:

With his length and athleticism, Hendricks has the chance to become a Jaren Jackson Jr.-like weak-side rim defender. Both as a three or four, Hendricks has the physical tools to defend nearly anywhere on the court. He could have an immense impact as a roamer on defense, as shown in the play above.

The negatives remain his court awareness and offensive impact. Hendricks fouled out in 26 minutes, including three fouls in three-straight possessions on Wembanyama. Two of the three were silly and he'll need to learn how to defend without fouling moving forward. Offensively, Hendrick’s impact continues to come through tip-ins, dump-offs, and rebounds. He shot 1-5 from three for the second-straight game and continues to struggle with ball-in-hand creation. Obviously, these are all things that won't improve overnight. But the hope is that by the end of the season, we can point to these aspects of his game trending in the right direction.

The Jazz will now begin a three-game roadtrip, starting with the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday.