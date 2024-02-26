Utah Jazz vs Atlanta Hawks preview: start time, channel, injury report

After an active trade deadline, which led to a five-game losing streak, the Utah Jazz finally look like they’ve turned a corner after a nice win over Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. This next game begins a three-game road trip with huge implications for the rest of the season and possibly beyond.

The Jazz will take on former head coach Quin Snyder and the Atlanta Hawks, and it might be one of the biggest games of the year with the draft implications on the line. Utah is currently a game and a half up on the Hawks in the standings, which would give them a stronghold on the #11 spot in the draft. Why does that matter? Well, it means the Jazz would convey their 1st round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder if that happened. Now, why would the Jazz want that? Well, calm down and let me tell you. Utah might want that scenario because of the future implications. If the Jazz keep their pick this year, which is top-ten protected, then it would then be owed to the Thunder once again but with the same top-ten protection. If the Jazz don’t convey the pick in 2025, then it becomes top-eight protected in 2026, and that’s where the problem arises. If the Jazz don’t land in the top-eight in the draft in 2026, then it would finally convey to the Thunder. However, that season is when the Jazz have a pick swap with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Utah gets the best pick of those three teams. If the Jazz don’t own their pick that season, they don’t get to pick in a good draft and will also lose their pick swaps because you can’t swap with teams if you don’t have a pick. Imagine if, in two seasons, the Cavs lose Donovan Mitchell and fall to the bottom of the draft, and the Jazz don’t get that pick? It could be a disaster, and the Jazz don’t want that to happen. With this weak draft, the Jazz are likely fine missing out on a late-lottery pick to ensure they have all their assets and flexibility for the future.

No pressure, Jazz, but this game matters a big deal if that’s what the Jazz want to do.

Injury Report

Utah Jazz:

No injuries to report!

Atlanta Hawks:

Trae Young - Out - Finger

Onyeka Okongwu - Out - Toe

Game Info

When: February 27 - 5:00 PM MT

Where: State Farm Arena - Atlanta, Georgia

Watch/Stream at: Jazz+, KJZZ

Listen at: SiriusXM, KSL 97.5 FM / S: KBMG 106.3 FM