Utah Jazz vs Atlanta Hawks recap: Jazz lose in an ugly turnover-filled game

On the first game of an east coast road trip, the Utah Jazz were hoping to easily dispatch a Atlanta Hawks team missing their star Trae Young, who underwent surgery on a torn ligament in his left hand today (expected to miss four weeks). Unfortunately, the Hawks had a different plan and smacked the Jazz early in the first quarter, which Utah never recovered from.

It was an ugly affair, filled with mind-boggling turnovers and bad fouls (by both teams). Neither team played well, but the Hawks played just a tad better and capitalized on numerous Utah mistakes, eventually blowing the Jazz out with a 97-124 final score.

Collin Sexton and Walker Kessler were the only players to show up to this one. Kessler played valuable defense and chipped in a number of good shots and brought energy off the bench, ending the game with 14 points, 12 rebounds, and 2 blocks off the bench. He would’ve had more blocks, if not for a few bad goaltending goals late in the 2nd quarter.

Sexton, as has become custom, was his usual Energizer Bunny-self, scoring well and trying to will the Jazz back into this one, contributing 22 points. We even saw some productive minutes from rookie Taylor Hendricks, who appears to be gaining confidence by the game. He looked decenter with 8 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 steals.

Alas, none of that was enough to account for putrid performances from Lauri Markkanen. Lauri went 0-6 from three and 4-13 overall. It was a rough outing for a guy who generally doesn’t seem to get flustered out there. John Collins, as well, hoped to have a strong homecoming to his former arena, but he looked out of sorts and lost on defense for most of the game, going 2-8 overall and 0-3 from three. He also had a team high 5 turnovers.

The Hawks looked to Jalen Johnson for much of the game. The third year player is blossoming and looked like a 10-year vet out there, dropping 22 points, 13 rebounds, and 6 assists. It was an impressive showing. Atlanta also saw a balanced scoring load from the rest of their players, with Deandre Hunter, Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Saddiq Bey all contributing double figures in points.

Overall, the Jazz just weren’t able to overcome poor shot-making in the first half and let the lead balloon to over 20 once the 4th quarter rolled around. The hope is that they can turn it around in Orlando on Thursday.

But let’s not end this recap on a sour note. Here’s a couple positive takeaways from the game to help us all calm down:

The Jazz rookies looked decent. Keyonte George scored well and seems to be finding his offensive rhythym. Taylor Hendricks is an amazing defender (the offense is getting there). Brice Sensabaugh added some threes in his minutes, though still is finding his way on defense.

Collin Sexton had a career high 6 steals!

Quin Snyder looks good in those red glasses. Snazzy.

This is a team just trying to figure it out from night to night and there will continue to be growing pains from vets and rookies alike. It’s been a tough stretch since the All-Star break, but we’ve seen a great stretch from this team just weeks ago. Perhaps we’ll see one again. I’ll end this recap with some sage advice from Tony Jones, our resident beat writer at The Athletic.