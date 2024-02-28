Utah Jazz at Orlando Magic preview, start time, channel, injury report

The Utah Jazz (27-32) are definitely in a funk. With the exception of the win over the Spurs on Sunday, the Jazz have lost every game by an average of 15 points, and most of them didn’t even feel that close. The rookies have been starting, but players are looking disengaged. Enough has been said about the effect of the trade deadline, but perhaps it has something to do with the the moving and shaking happening around Utah’s downtown plans and the future of the Jazz - particularly the plans for a Utah NHL team?

Downtown Salt Lake City is the heart of Utah. Our efforts are not about an arena, it’s about revitalizing a downtown that desperately needs investment. Imagine a downtown experience like this with the NBA / NHL at its core. pic.twitter.com/w2Qzxf17gs — Ryan Smith (@RyanQualtrics) February 27, 2024

An update to this:



Shortly after this tweet, the Jazz have decided to close the hallway in front of Ryan Smith’s owners’ suite for the first time in the history of the Delta Center. https://t.co/aILxCidwlQ — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) February 28, 2024

The Orlando Magic (33-26) on the other hand, have been doing relatively well, sitting at 7th in the East (2 games behind the 4th seed) behind the strength of blossoming stars Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Their bench unit is one of the best in the league - fourth in the league in scoring behind the steady hand of Cole Anthony and consistency of older brother Mo Wagner. Also, old friend Joe Ingles is still in the league, contributing as a distributor and shooter, alongside the “Minister of Defense”, Johnathan Isaac. Coach Jamahl Mosley has often chosen to promote third-string players to the starting lineup rather than change his bench substitution patterns, such as Caleb Houstan and Goga Bitadze getting the last two starts when Banchero has been sick. While Banchero and Isaac are listed as questionable, look forward for the matchup between Banchero, the Wagners, and Isaac, and the Utah frontcourt of Lauri Markkanen, Taylor Hendricks, John Collins, and Brice Sensabaugh.

Injury Report

Utah Jazz:

Walker Kessler - Questionable - Right Foot Sprain

Otto Porter - Out - Not with team / Not injury related

Orlando Magic:

Paolo Banchero - Questionable - Illness

Jonathan Isaac - Questionable - Illness

Game Info

When: February 29 - 5:00 PM MT

Where: Kia Center - Orlando, FL

Watch/Stream at: Bally Sports Florida, Jazz+, KJZZ

Listen at: Sirius XM, WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM, KSL 97.5 FM / S: KBMG 106.3 FM