Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith and the Utah Senate want to keep the Jazz in and bring an NHL team to downtown Salt Lake City

Ryan Smith, the owner of the Utah Jazz has been vocal about his desire to revamp the Delta Center or build a new arena. The goal is to create an entertainment district and to bring an NHL team to Utah as soon as possible. Ryan Smith’s latest X (Twitter) post shows his vision for what a new/revamped arena and entertainment district would look like. Smith’s desire to bring the NHL to Utah and create an entertainment district around the arena would be significant in modernizing downtown Salt Lake City.

Downtown Salt Lake City is the heart of Utah. Our efforts are not about an arena, it’s about revitalizing a downtown that desperately needs investment. Imagine a downtown experience like this with the NBA / NHL at its core. pic.twitter.com/w2Qzxf17gs — Ryan Smith (@RyanQualtrics) February 27, 2024

On the same day as Ryan Smith’s post, the Utah Senate approved tax hikes for the Jazz/NHL arena. Also worth noting, the tax hikes apply for an MLB stadium if Utah brings in pro baseball as well. the vote for the tax hikes was 21-7 in approval.

The Utah Senate, working into the night, passed a bill that would almost surely keep the Jazz downtown, and could help ice the deal to bring an NHL hockey team to the state.@bmullahy2news https://t.co/bFsNHFHvJI — KUTV2news (@KUTV2News) February 28, 2024

A few months back, there were reports of Ryan Smith being interested in building the new NBA/NHL arena in Draper. Perhaps all along, Smith wanted to build/revamp in down SLC but wanted to have a plan B if he could not get public funding. Also, Smith could have been acquiring leverage to negotiate public funding from SLC by showing willingness to move the team south if he did not get public funding.

A new story on the Jazz's someday desire for a new arena:



- Jazz ownership met with Point of the Mountain in Draper leaders "about a year ago"

- Salt Lake City mayor Erin Mendenhall says she's "working hard" to keep Jazz downtown



More details:https://t.co/gi5bdT3wus — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) December 8, 2023

The creation of an entertainment district around the arena with new pro sports teams likely coming to Utah could help the Jazz by increasing Utah’s appeal to star players around the league. The Milwaukee Bucks are a small market team, but their Deer District helps the arena/downtown feel like any big city. The Jazz following the Bucks Deer District example could help the Jazz in finding and keeping an all-time great player like Giannis Antetokounmpo.