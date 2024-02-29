Utah Jazz vs. Orlando Magic recap: Jazz lose another close one

Jazz lost to the Magic 115 to 107 on Thursday night. A hard-fought game came down to the wire but some simple mistakes and poor defense loomed large in the final minutes. Both teams played a back-and-forth game until the Magic outscored the Jazz by 10. Tough game to watch but there are a couple of positives and negatives to look at, let’s go through some.

Positive#1

Keyonte is getting better and better, he is the point guard of the future for the Jazz. 19 points on 12 shots is really fun, but more than anything his command of the offense is becoming a real thing. Late in the 4th Keyonte found the need to pressure Orlando’s defense so he drives and kicks to Taylor Hendricks for a corner 3, soon after gets fouled on a 3 of his own, and then drives and put up a bad layup he missed. The flashes of brilliance are becoming more common while the mistakes are getting further and further apart. He also had 9 assists.

Keyonte George is going OFF pic.twitter.com/yxKei2j3pH — Jazz Lead (@JazzLead) March 1, 2024

Negative #1

Defense defense defense! 115 isn’t that many points given up, but the defense in the 4th became abysmal. Orlando scored 35 points in the 4th and at one point let Jalen Suggs hit back to back to back threes. The Jazz have to improve on this end before wins become normal again. Important to note that defensive specialist Walker Kessler was out for the game.

Positive #2

The Jazz keep trying? It hasn’t been pretty since the trade deadline, team morale seems to be plummeting and wins are becoming scarce. But there’s a serious effort amongst the players to play hard in almost every game, there’s something impressive about that.

Negative #2

Heat, Bulls, Nuggets, and Celtics are 4 of the next 5 games. The playing will be very hard to sniff if those games go sour.

Conclusion:

The Jazz played a good team very hard; they fought until the end and showed a lot of positives. There’s still work to do but now is the time to show off our rookies, I would expect Taylor, Brice, and Keyonte to get more minutes for the rest of this season.

Up next:

Jazz face the Heat on the Saturday the 2nd