Utah Jazz vs Milwaukee Bucks: preview, game time, channel

The Utah Jazz will have their hands full tonight as they look to turn around their current three-game losing streak against Doc Rivers’ Milwaukee Bucks.

The last time these two met, the Jazz went on a scoring tear to start the game and built a huge lead that Milwaukee wasn’t able to overcome. Things have changed for Utah since that game, Utah has lost their last three games and six of their last eight with a defense that can’t stop anyone right now. In their last three games, the Jazz have the last-ranked defense in the NBA. If Utah doesn’t figure things out quickly on the defensive end, they’re going to be in for another long night as they look forward to trade deadline this week. Can they find the things that had them rolling a month ago?

Game info

When: Thursday, February 4, 2024, 6:00 MT

Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

TV/Streaming: Jazz+, KJZZ, Bally Sports WI

Radio: KSL 1160 AM & 97.5 FM