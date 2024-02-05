Lauri Markkanen to participate in the three-point contest for 2024 All-Star weekend

Lauri Markkanen will be participating in the 2024 three-point contest this All-Star weekend. Shams Charania of the Athletic broke the news this morning when he announced that Lauri, alongside a handful of other players has accepted invitations to the three-point contest this year. Since then more names have joined, here’s everyone who will participate so far:

Lauri Markkanen

Damian Lillard

Malik Beasley

Jalen Brunson

Tyrese Haliburton

Donovan Mitchell

There are plenty of storylines to seek out with the lineup so far, Lillard returns as the favorite after winning last year, and Tyrese Haliburton gets the home-court advantage. Or even the fact that Lauri and Donovan were traded for each other, since that trade both Donovan and Lauri have gotten even better than they were.

Lauri has the unique opportunity to join Dirk Nowitzki and Karl-Anthony Towns as the only two 7-footers to win the contest. As well as only the third power forward to ever win it.

LAURI MARKKANEN IS GOING NUCLEAR IN THE 4TH pic.twitter.com/F8ABbeAlCU — Jazz Lead (@JazzLead) February 2, 2024

*The All-Star three-point shootout will take place on Saturday February 17th @ 6 MST