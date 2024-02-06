Game preview, channel, start time: Utah Jazz vs Oklahoma City Thunder

The Utah Jazz have a chance to get an upset win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in their last game before trade deadline. It will definitely be a struggle for the Jazz to get the win as the Thunder are one of the best teams in the league and were the team that knocked Utah off course when they leaped into the playoff picture a month ago. That loss propelled the Jazz into a disastrous road trip that has put the Jazz on a course that puts the playoffs in question. A win tonight could do well for the Jazz as they continue to play for a play-in spot as well as to convey their pick to the Thunder, who they ironically play tonight.

It’s tough to predict how this goes as the team is likely going to see a lot of changes with the upcoming trade deadline. Can this unit come out and play hard together before the changes come?

Game info

When: Thursday, February 6, 2024, 7:00 MT

Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

TV/Streaming: Jazz+, KJZZ

Radio: KSL 1160 AM & 97.5 FM