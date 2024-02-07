 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA trade rumors: Simone Fontecchio a serious trade target for the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns

The Utah Jazz forward is not starting to show up in a lot of trade rumors

By James Hansen
According to Tony Jones, Simone Fontecchio “has emerged as a serious trade target for two contending teams, ... the Phoenix Suns and the Boston Celtics.”

From Tony Jones’ article:

Utah’s starting small forward has emerged as a serious trade target for two contending teams, according to multiple league sources: the Phoenix Suns and the Boston Celtics. Both teams need to strengthen their respective second units, and Fontecchio has an easy salary number for Phoenix and Boston to get to as he is in the final year of a contract that pays him $3.1 million annually.

Jones mentions in the article that Kelly Olynyk and Jordan Clarkson are the two most likely other Jazz players to be traded but this is some of the strongest notions we’ve seen. We had just heard from Zach Lowe that plenty of teams were interested in Fontecchio, but now we’re seeing two actual teams in the rumor; the question will be, does anything actually come from this?

