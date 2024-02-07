NBA trade rumors: Utah Jazz have “discussed a framework” for Bruce Brown Jr from the Raptors

According to Jake Fischer, the Utah Jazz have “discussed a framework” with the Toronto Raptors for Bruce Brown Jr.

We've got a new team to monitor for Bruce Brown Jr. Utah and Toronto have discussed a deal for Brown, league sources told @YahooSports, and more trade deadline notes following today's action thus far: https://t.co/hD9MBwPvTE — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) February 8, 2024

From Fischer’s article:

There’s another team to consider as a strong possibility for Brown. The Jazz, according to league sources, have discussed a framework with the Raptors that would bring Brown to Utah in return for Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji. What draft capital could be part of that conversation remains to be seen, but Toronto has been consistent with its messaging to rival teams that it is looking for a first-round pick for Brown, sources said.

This is something we haven’t seen before and contradicts some of the recent news we’ve heard about the Jazz not looking to add assets. Fischer reiterates that the Raptors have been making it clear they want a first-round pick for Brown in the trade. Would the Jazz be willing to do that?

Fischer mentions that Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji would be the players in the trade but would Utah be willing to add a first to make that happen? Brown makes some sense in that he would fill the vacancy left by Simone Fontecchio being traded to the Detroit Pistons. The question is, does this fit the long term plans of the Jazz? We’ve heard from Tim MacMahon that the Jazz are going to think long-term with every move they make. Do they consider Bruce Brown a long-term piece worth a first-round pick?

It is somewhat surprising the Jazz are including Ochai Agbaji in this potential deal, but only somewhat. Agbaji has really struggled to shoot this year and hasn’t done enough on the floor to turn any heads. He’s super athletic and appears to work hard, but the idea of Agbaji doesn’t seem to match the reality of Agbaji. When Fontecchio went to Detroit, the first thought was that Agbaji might get those minutes, but maybe the Jazz have other ideas and that could involve Bruce Brown Jr.

This could also be smoke and mirrors as the Jazz try to drum up more for their veterans they’re trying to move.