Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns Preview: How will the trade-deadline effect this game?

The Utah Jazz (26-26) are facing off against the Phoenix Suns (30-21) in a game immediately following the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline. For differing reasons, both Utah and Phoenix have remained common names in the rumor-mill in the weeks leading up to the deadline.

Utah, currently caught between the crossroads of making a Play-In push and finding space to develop young players, has gotten into the action early, trading Simone Fontecchio to the Detroit Pistons for a second-round pick and Kevin Knox. The trade, a value play on Fontecchio’s improved shooting and expiring contract, leaves room for increased playing time for Ochai Agbaji or Taylor Hendricks. The Jazz have the potential to make other moves surrounding players such as Kelly Olynyk or Talen Horton-Tucker. Jordan Clarkson may also stand as a trade candidate, but his contract structure could make him a more intriguing in the summer.

Phoenix, on the other hand, is likely searching for bench depth with their remaining second-round picks. The Suns have reportedly been involved in trade discussions for forward Miles Bridges, who pled no contest in November of 2022 to one count of felony domestic violence as part of a plea deal that included three years of probation but no jail time.

For both teams, Thursday’s game may included different lineups as a result of what happens before the 1 p,m. MT deadline. The Jazz have already called up rookies Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh, who may have larger roles on the roster moving forward. While no new players will join either team for the game, the events that play out before hand could shake things up.

Continue following SLC Dunk through the day to stay up to date on any trades, news, or rumors that surround the Jazz.

Game info

When: Thursday, February 8th, 2024, 7:00 MT

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, Arizona

TV/Streaming: Jazz+, KJZZ, YES

Radio: KSL 1160 AM & 97.5 FM