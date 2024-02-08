Breaking News: The Utah Jazz trade Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agabji to the Toronto Raptors

The Utah Jazz have traded Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agabji for Otto Porter Jr, Kira Lewis Jr, and the least favorable of the Clippers, Thunder, Rockets, and Jazz 2024 first round pick.

Porter Jr have been limited in their roles with the Raptors, with Lewis Jr only playing 1 game and Porter Jr playing only 15 games this season. Olynyk and Agbaji both were rotational players for Utah. This trade seems like another soft effort to tank, similar to last year when the Jazz sent out multiple rotational level players for a first round pick.

After moving Fontecchio and Agabji, the Jazz are severely depleted at the wing position. Knox, Porter jr, and Sensabaugh can play small forward but none of them seem to be close to a starting caliber player. Markkanen can play small forward, but his natural fit seems to be at power forward. Will the Jazz make another move to find a starting small forward or will they tank the season away?