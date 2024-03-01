Prediction for the Utah Jazz’s final 4th of the season

Fun Memories and Promising Improvement

This has been a fun season to be a fan of the Utah Jazz. Jordan Clarkson recorded an iconic triple double at home, the first in a Jazz regular season in more than 15 years. Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, and Collin Sexton have shown real improvement throughout the season. Kris Dunn has continued to revitalize his career. Markkanen has proven that his All-NBA caliber season last year was not a fluke but what we should expect from him going forward. Will Hardy has proven he is a great offensive coach by continually making the team competitive offensively, even though the roster has real flaws. Lastly, who can forget the Pistons/Jazz thriller that included 4 potential game winning or tying shots in the final minute of regulation, all from current or former Jazzmen?

Odds of Making the Play-In Tournament are Slim

The Jazz are currently 27-33. They are 5 games behind qualification for the Play-In Tournament, and the 10th seed is the surging Golden State Warriors. The Jazz have the 2nd toughest remaining schedule. The Warriors have the 24th most difficult schedule remaining. The Lakers are only a half game ahead of GSW and they have the 4th hardest remaining schedule so they likely will end up as the 10th seed, but it’s still improbable that the Jazz are able pass them. It would have been a real possibility if the Jazz did not trade 3 rotational level players for draft picks at the deadline, but those trades were in line with the Jazz’s long-term goal, a championship.

The Jazz are likely to keep Their own 2024 First Round Draft Pick

There are pros and cons to conveying or keeping the first-round draft pick this year. The rationale behind each option is now irrelevant because the Jazz likely cannot convey the pick, even if they want to. The Jazz currently have the 11th worst record, and their pick conveys to the Thunder if it falls between 11-30. Due to the Jazz’s deadline deals which took away the Jazz’s best competitive advantage this season, a solid 10-man deep rotation, and the Jazz’s brutal remaining schedule, they will likely fall below the 11-30 pick protection stipulation. There are 3 teams (Hawks, Rockets, Nets) currently behind the Jazz that are likely to pass them because each of those 3 teams have much easier schedules and have less incentive to tank. The Alanta Hawks have the 8th hardest schedule remaining and are down Trae Young, but they desperately want to make the Play-In as they are supposed to be competitive right now. The Houston Rockets are 1.5 games behind the Jazz and may pull the plug on the season, but they have the 25th toughest remaining schedule, so even if they tank, the Jazz likely will end up with the worse record. The Nets do not own their pick this year so they want to compete, and they have the 26th hardest remaining schedule, so they also will probably pass the Jazz up, despite being 3.5 games behind them. This all means that the Jazz very well may end up with the 8th pick in the first round of the 2024 draft, with 2 other practical first round picks as well. Adding 3 more first round level rookies to the roster next year should be viewed as a win for the organization’s future.

Final Record Prediction

33-49. The Jazz will win about 6 out of their 22 remaining games. They will sneak one or two from the competitive, above .500 teams and will win 4 or 5 against weaker competition. Don’t let this projected losing filled end of season put a damper on the Jazz’s future and the good memories that came from this season. This season has been filled with great moments for the team and between all-star Markkanen, promising young players, and a treasure trove of first round draft picks, the Jazz have as bright of a future as any team in the league.