Brice Sensabaugh is showing his potential

The Utah Jazz drafted three players in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft. All three have now gotten chances to start for the Jazz. Brice Sensabaugh was the last of the three to get his chance after 29 games in the G-League with very few call-ups to the NBA. He has played at least 12 minutes in the last eight games and started the previous two. In those two starts, he has posted back-to-back career highs with 15 and then 16 points. He’s shown what many hoped and expected: an impressively polished offensive skillset.

Before the draft, Sensabaugh was projected to go anywhere from late lottery to early second round. His main draw was his advanced offensive arsenal and efficient shotmaking.

Brice Sensabaugh is a bucket-getter. First-rounder on my board. Making 49% of 3s, 60% of 2PT jumpers. So skilled off the bounce. And not just a hot start to his freshman year—made 40% of 3s in HS games tracked by @CerebroSports. Needs to show more playmaking and D for Ohio State. pic.twitter.com/dF15Iy54V7 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) December 28, 2022

Now that Sensabaugh has been playing rotation minutes, we’ve seen his skillset at the NBA level. “Three-level scorer” is a term thrown around a lot, but you can see that potential with Sensabaugh. Perhaps most impressive has been his mid-range and floater game.

Sensabaugh possesses the patience that few rookies can rival. That patience, combined with advanced ball handling and footwork, allows him to get to the spots he wants, even in tightly guarded and late-clock situations. So many young players often play too fast and aggressive, which gets them into trouble. Both of Utah’s other rookies have shown that tendency this year. Sensabaugh’s ability to change pace, feel the defense, and react is a skill that’s hard to teach.

While all of his stats at this point need to be taken with a grain of salt due to the tiny sample size, Sensabaugh is making 60% of his shots from 3-10 feet and 70% from 10-16 feet so far. His touch can’t be overstated. Some players are just shotmakers.

Another strength of Sensabaugh’s is his physical strength. He is 6’5” and weighs 235 pounds, the fifth heaviest on the Jazz, behind only bigs. That size comes in handy when he has to deal with physical defenders. Sensabaugh has proven that he can deal with contact on drives and transition and still get to his spots, whether that’s to the rim or creating space for a short jumper.

Against smaller defenders, he can initiate contact and go right to the basket. Against aggressive defense, he can take contact and create space.

Sensabaugh shot 40% on three-pointers in college. In the NBA, he’s hit 10 of his first 29 threes (34.5%), and it looks like that shooting will translate. He has balance, quick, and repeatable shot mechanics. Almost as important, he’s unafraid to let it fly off the catch.

We haven’t seen much of Sensabaugh’s pull-up shooting from three yet, but he has that in his bag.

In two starts, Sensabaugh has already shown enticing potential. The more playing time he gets, the more he’ll get to show why he was a first-round pick.