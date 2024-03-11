5 collegiate players to monitor as a Utah Jazz fan

In case you’ve missed it, we’re in March. Which means, madness is just around the corner.

In fact, just a week and half remains before the 2024 NCAA Tournament kicks offs, which means big things for Utah in general. Not only does the state play host to the first two rounds, but local teams BYU and Utah State look to make big noise, while Utah and Weber State hope to snag a seed.

And not to mention, March Madness signals the looming end to the NBA regular season and the start of draft prep for most fans of underperforming teams (though not SLC Dunk readers; y’all are always prepping).

Utah is currently positioned to retain its own pick at #9 (conveys to OKC if #11 or lower) and receive #29 via the Oklahoma City Thunder and #32 via the Washington Wizards. Ainge’s coffers are plenty stocked to wheel and deal this offseason.

In the spirit that is “March Madness”, let’s dive into six (6) players for the upcoming draft that are interesting to monitor throughout the tournament and consider their fit with Utah:

Ryan Dunn | Virginia | Wing

21 yrs | 6’8” tall | 208 lbs | 7’1” wingspan

Ryan Dunn is one of the most intimidating and impactful defenders that’s come through the draft in some time. A fine rebounder at 15% overall share, with a steal rate of 3% and block rate of 11%.

You won’t find him shooting from the perimeter though. Just 48 attempts over his two seasons and is only making a quarter.

Dunn comes in at #21 for ESPN, #19 for Global Scouting, #20 for Hoop Intellect, and #20 for The Athletic. While probably a reach with the Jazz first pick, Dunn isn’t too far off their other 1st round selection.

Virginia comes in at 51st for BBall NET. While such a ranking indicates they’ve underperformed against top talent, their place in the ACC and overall record should have them in a nice seed with the chance to go far.

Cody Williams | Colorado | Wing

19 yrs | 6’8” tall | 190 lbs | 7’2” wingspan

Younger brother to standout sophomore Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Cody’s frame and style are all his own. He’s been a proficient as a shooter, despite low volume. His propensity for getting to the line is impressive: nearly 42% free throw attempt rate.

He’s been injured for a handful of weeks now, but word is they expect him back ahead of or in the middle of the tournament.

Cody comes in at #5 on ESPN, #7 on Global Scouting, #4 on Hoop Intellect, and #4 for The Athletic. Williams is out of Utah’s range for the time being but the consistent theme of this draft will be its fluidity. Keep an eye out.

Colorado is currently ranked 28th in the nation by BBall NET. Most of their success is in trouncing lesser competition. They should be up against even matched teams come tournament, a great opportunity for Cody.

Dalton Knecht | Tennessee | Guard

23 yrs | 6’6” tall | 197 lbs | ? wingspan

Two years at a junior college and extended eligibility mean Dalton is a fairly seasoned player at this point. What you see is likely what you get. However, what you get looks pretty solid! A really nice shooter at 38% college career from 3 and 76% from the line. But he’s continually dipped his turnovers and upped his assists.

As far as distribution of draft rankings, ESPN has Knecht at #18, Global Scouting ranks him at #15, #14 for Hoop Intellect, and #10 from The Athletic.

Tennessee ranks #5 per BBall NET putting them as a favorite for a deep run. Dalton will be heavily relied on and he appears to be in position to deliver as a key piece. Should be a fun watch!

Stephon Castle | UConn | Guard

19 yrs | 6’6” tall | 215 lbs | 6’9” wingspan

Due to some injuries and inconsistencies, Stephon started somewhat slow. In fact, he still find himself a touch out of sync. However, Castle has some downhill, attack the rim ability with his frame that gets anyone excited for what he could bring to the guard line, making 52% of his 2P shots.

Looking where Castle is ranked in big boards, ESPN has him at #15, Global Scout at #9, Hoop Intellect at #9, and The Athletic up at #5.

The reigning champion Huskies rank #3 per BBall NET and are likely to go very far in the tournament. It will be curious if Castle can find his shot throughout the tournament and what that brings to the team and his stock.

Ja’Kobe Walter | Baylor | Guard

19 yrs | 6’5” tall | 195 lbs | 6’10” wingspan

Ja’Kobe is one of the prime examples of a player with seemingly awesome process and approach without the outcomes one might like. Ultimately, you bet on that time of prospect. His near 24% usage rate is coming through sky high 3PA rate (56%) and FTA rate (46%).

Looking at the rankings, ESPN has Walter at #7 currently, while coming in at #11 for Global Scouting, #11 for Hoop Intellect, and #8 for The Athletic.

Baylor is coming in at #14 per BBall NET which puts them in real competitive territory for Elite Eight run. Ja’Kobe’s approach to the game could make him a serious star in the tournament should things go his way.