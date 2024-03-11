Utah Jazz waive Otto Porter Jr.

According to reports, the Utah Jazz have waived Otto Porter Jr.

The Utah Jazz are waiving forward Otto Porter Jr., sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 11, 2024

It’s the end of a shortlived tenure with Utah where Porter was with the team for a day and then left to consider his options. In reality, it’s clear he didn’t have any options to weigh because Utah had the decision on what to do. And the decision the Jazz made with this was to waive him after he could be playoff eligible which makes this more interesting. It’s too bad for Otto Porter who likely would have been picked up by someboday, but maybe Danny Ainge and company aren’t worried about doing anyone any favors.

With the recent signings of Kenneth Lofton Jr and Darius Bazley, the Utah Jazz are looking more and more like a team going young. There are more decisions to make as the offseason approaches and decisions like this seem to imply that the Jazz are looking at getting more youth and bringing on more distressed assets to find that next star in Utah.