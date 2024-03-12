What is the current value of each Utah Jazz player? Here’s a report

This series evaluates the market value of each Utah Jazz player. Players are ranked on recent and cumulative performance, contract values, and potential. Values are assigned through standard letter grades and changes are noted in each update. Players with a market value below C are considered negative. Feel free to comment any thoughts on player values in the comment section!

For this first market valuation, we will take a more cumulative perspective on each Jazz players’ season. In other words, if the offseason were today, what would the trade value of each Jazz player stand at based on their performance this season? These will be considered each players’ “opening price,” thus “previous values” will be excluded this week. Instead, I will assign a general trend line for the players’ season. The rankings, here:

1. Lauri Markkanen <—>

Current Value: A

Previous Value: NA

Lauri Markkanen stands as Utah’s most valuable trade asset. Although he has regressed slightly in his scoring output this season (and more notably, in his defensive impact), Markkanen remains a top-30 player in the NBA. His limitations as an isolation scorer keep him from reaching the uppermost echelons of NBA player values, but his efficiency and versatility remain extremely valuable. Should the Jazz find a reason to trade Markkanen, expect a hefty return.

2. Keyonte George ↑

Current Value: B+

Previous Value: NA

Since becoming Utah’s full-time starter at point guard, Keyonte George has showed immense progression. Likely the only “untouchable” player outside of Markkanen, George holds the potential to become Utah’s long-term solution at the lead-guard position. For now, trading him require a spectacular return.

3. Collin Sexton ↑

Current Value: B

Previous Value: NA

After coming off the bench early in the season, Collin Sexton has impressed since entering the starting lineup. He’s up to 18.2 points per game on 48.3/40.4/86.1 percent shooting splits and stands as Utah’s second leading scorer. While is size and poor defensive impact limit Sexton from becoming a truly valuable asset, his offensive output remain impressive.

4. Walker Kessler ↓

Current Value: B

Previous Value: NA

Walker Kessler’s struggles have been well documented this season. After an impressive rookie campaign, Kessler has failed to replicate his two-way impact this season. While he is still young and has plenty of time to develop, it's fair to question whether his role in future competitive Jazz teams is as large as it originally seemed.

5. Taylor Hendricks <—>

Current Value: B

Previous Value: NA

As an extremely raw and young rookie, Taylor Hendricks’ value has less to do with his production and more with his potential. While the 9th overall pick struggled to find rotational minutes this season, he’s recently gotten the opportunity to gain real NBA experience. As it stands, Hendricks remains an important question mark in Utah’s future.

6. Jordan Clarkson ↓

Current Value: B-

Previous Value: NA

This season, Jordan Clarkson has neither scored the basketball efficiently nor made an impact defensively. As a matter of fact, given his usage and minutes, he ranks as one of the worst players in the NBA in both departments. While he has likely regressed some as a player, much of this is likely attributed to apathy related to playing on another losing team at his age. Once his cheaper contract kicks in next season, expect buyers to come knocking on Utah’s door.

7. Kris Dunn ↑

Current Value: B-

Previous Value: NA

Kris Dunn has resurrected his career with the Utah Jazz. A staunch defender with shockingly good length and athleticism, Dunn stands as Utah’s best stopper on the perimeter. However, given his age and limitations on offense, his role will likely never be greater than a situational bench piece. Still, Dunn could help a number of competitive teams throughout the league around the fringes.

8. Brice Sensabaugh <—>

Current Value: C+

Previous Value: NA

If there is any player on Utah’s roster to be bullish on for the remainder of this season, it’s Brice Sensabaugh. The late first-round pick has been largely relegated to the G-League, but recently received to opportunities to start at the NBA level. He’s set back-to-back career-high’s and clearly has the ability to make tough shots. Still, developing auxiliary skills remains a major concern for Sensabaugh. This, combined with his limited minutes thus far, keeps his value from rising any higher than a C+.

9. John Collins <—>

Current Value: C

Previous Value: NA

Unfortunately for John Collins, his value has less to do with his performance than with his contract. At an average salary of approximately $25 million, Collins simply hasn’t provided enough production to justify his pay. Because of this, the Jazz would likely have a difficult time finding a trade partner for him. However, contract aside, Collins has found a larger role on the roster since the turn of the calendar and stands as the best rebounder on Utah’s roster.

10. Talen Horton-Tucker ↓

Current Value: D+

Previous Value: NA

Talen Horton-Tucker has had a rollercoaster of a season. After beginning the season as Utah’s starting point guard, Horton-Tucker has fallen to the back of the rotation. While a player with tantalizing physical traits, Horton-Tucker simply makes too many out-of-control and ill-advised plays with the basketball. Currently, most of Horton-Tucker’s value comes from his expiring contract.

Not Enough Data

Players: Omer Yurtseven, Luka Samanic, Johnny Juzang, Kira Lewis Jr., Micah Potter

These players have either simply not played enough to earn a full evaluation, or do not have enough positive/negative value to justify a ranking. Of the group, Omer Yurtseven and Luka Samanic are most deserving of a ranking, but are only just starting to play consistent minutes. As it stands, Yurtseven has offered solid minutes as a third-string center and Samanic has struggled to keep up with NBA pace.