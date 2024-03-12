Jazz Film Room: Brice Sensabaugh’s potential on-ball juice

Watching Utah Jazz games post-All-Star break has been challenging, to say the least. The trend continued as they suffered a 142-121 beatdown from the defending champions Denver Nuggets. The biggest margin reached as high as 39 points in the first half, which would be insurmountable in making a comeback.

But something clicked in the third quarter, where the Jazz outscored the opposition 44-24 to bring some semblance of life to the game. Fellow rookie Keyonte George also balled out during that stretch with a barrage of pull-up jumpers and finished with 29 points. However, what intrigued me the most was the buckets and usage that Brice Sensabaugh had for that quarter. That’s exactly what we are going to deep dive in this edition of Jazz Film Room!

After spending most of the season in the G-League, Sensabaugh has been part of the regular rotation of the Jazz since the trade deadline. With back-to-back starts, opportunity has opened up even more for the 20-year old rookie, which he has taken advantage of by averaging 15.5 points in those two games.

Back in his college days at Ohio State, Sensabaugh was regarded as a shooter off spot-ups and sprinkling some movement triples as well. As per Synergy, he shot 42.3% from deep in spot-up situations, 41.3% in transition, and 66% off screens (only nine attempts). In short, Sensabaugh was utilized more as an off-ball guy. Zooming into this match-up against the Nuggets though, his scoring came in a contrasting way from the aforementioned skill set that Sensabaugh possessed.

Sensabaugh’s first basket in the third quarter came with him getting the ball from Kessler through a dribble handoff (DHO). The impressive thing to look at this sequence was his read. He kept his dribble alive to probe, understanding that Jokic is on a drop and the defender is now on his hip fighting over the screen, that there’s an opening for a middy or a floater. Latter was chosen by Sensabaugh and you already know that he has the touch to get the bucket.

There were also nice drives through contact that Sensabaugh converted. Yes, it’s in transition where the defense might not be set properly and he was just a play-finisher, but the mere fact Sensabaugh was able to finish is something to keep an eye on as he develops his full offensive repertoire.

Another example of his patience was seen in this possession. Receiving a pass from George out of the dribble penetration, Sensabaugh did not rush taking the quick shot with the long close out of Christian Braun. He used his wide body to back the defender down, and again, we know that it’s part of Sensabaugh’s game to hit these types of shots. You love to see that he’s not settling and thinking about what the defense gives him.

Here’s some passing chops that Sensabaugh dished through his paint touches. Tied back to his drives earlier, this aspect of his game has to perk up partnered with his potent scoring should be important if he wants to become a high level offensive talent in the league.

Sample size currently isn’t enough to back up this performance of Sensabaugh, whether this trajectory holds as he progresses in the NBA. Growth will definitely not be linear for the rookie wing with other teams keyed in on him.

Now that the Nuggets’ are familiar with his name and game by scoring, Brice Sensabaugh is prime to introduce himself in the last 20 games of the Jazz.