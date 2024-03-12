Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz: Jazz host NBA’s best team for 2010’s themed night

The Utah Jazz (28-36) are hosting the Boston Celtics (50-14) at the Delta Center. The Celtics roll into Salt Lake City as the best team in the NBA, record wise. From a basketball perspective, this game will likely offer little in terms of entertainment. Simply, the Jazz, especially without Lauri Markkanen, are not a great basketball team. They’ve only won two of their previous 10 games and have entered full tank-watch. The Celtics, on the other hand, hold one of the most talented and well-rounded rosters in the NBA, led by MVP candidate Jayson Tatum.

However, tonight offers a special non-basketball wrinkle, with the Jazz holding their final iteration of “Decades Nights.” Tonight, Utah will be celebrating the 2010’s era of Jazz basketball by offering 2010’s themed programming and merch. If you watch through Jazz+ you’ll have an alternative crew calling the game:

Blast some Kesha and get ready to party rock all night long with the 2010s Alt-Cast featuring Jazz alumni Trevor Booker, Al Jefferson, and Ronnie Price ➕



Catch all the action on JAZZ+#Jazz50 | @Delta pic.twitter.com/tvgsek66gl — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 11, 2024

In the spirit of the theme, share your favorite (or more likely, most unfortunate) moment from 2010’s Jazz basketball in the comment section!

Game Information

When: March 12th - 7:00 PM MT

Where: Delta Center - Salt Lake City, UT

Watch/Stream at: Jazz+, KJZZ

Listen at: KSL 1160 AM & 102.7