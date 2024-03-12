Jason Preston of the SLC Stars wins player of the week award

Jason Preston of the SLC Stars wins player of the week for the G-League. The SLC Stars have acquired multiple interesting prospects throughout this season, but the one with the most potential is likely Jason Preston. The Ohio State Alum was selected 33rd in the 2021 NBA draft and played 14 games for the Clippers last season and he played the best basketball of his professional career last week.

Jason Preston is HEATING UP! The @slcstars Two-Way point guard dominated in a 3-0 week for the team, averaging 23.0 PTS, 13.0 REB and 12.0 AST while shooting nearly 65% from deep in 3 straight triple-double performances to earn G League Player of the Week honors. @Treballjay11 pic.twitter.com/Dcl7E0YhW2 — NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 12, 2024

JASON PRESTON GAME WINNER FOR THE STARS pic.twitter.com/QoWNNegrrz — Jazz Lead (@JazzLead) February 24, 2024

Preston always been capable of getting a triple double but his ability to average a near triple double over 21 games with the Stars is noteworthy. Preston has proven he has a reliable and complete offensive game, by efficiently knocking down pull-up 3’s, attacking defenses with floaters, getting to the rim, and setting up his teammates with pristine passing. Preston is flirting with a 50/40/90 average this season by shooting .498/.454/.889. Preston’s defensive rebounding ability as a point guard is a good bonus to his game because when the point guard gets the defensive rebound, a quicker offensive set up is likely. Advanced stats indicate Preston is a good defender as well.

While it seems as though Preston should be a lock to be given some NBA minutes for the tanking Jazz, it’s worth noting that he also put-up great G-League numbers last year for the Ontario Clippers (will be San Diego Clippers next year) and the Memphis Hustle. His great G-League play from last year translated to 14, mostly garbage time filled minutes for the Clippers and the Grizzles did not play him any games. The Utah Jazz must be happy to see Preston thrive for the Stars, but they still have not given him any real time to see if he could contribute in the NBA. The 24-year-old guard may need to continue to play well before he is given any meaningful with the Jazz. The Jazz may be waiting to play him after some Jazz guards shut down for the season.

With George out for the rest of the night, we may see Jason Preston. We will certainly see a bunch of THT — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) March 5, 2024

Do you think the Jazz should give Preston rotational minutes for the remaining games in the 2023/2024 season?