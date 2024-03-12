The Utah Jazz fall 123-107 to the Boston Celtics

The Utah Jazz hosted the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. The Jazz had lost five of the last six games and ten of the previous twelve. With Lauri Markkanen still out, the Jazz had little hope against the league-leading Celtics.

Rookie Keyonte George started the game on fire, scoring the first seven points for Utah.

A star is born



icymi: Keyonte with the first 7 points of the night pic.twitter.com/UUj2IftyFq — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 13, 2024

After a poor shooting start to the season, George found his shot and looks dynamic night in and night out.

The Jazz fell behind early and pushed to get back into the game. They trailed by as many as 22 points, but the third quarter brought an energetic push to get the game back to within four points. Kris Dunn, Jordan Clarkson, and the Jazz made shots and defended.

The Celtics regained control in the fourth quarter behind Jayson Tatum’s elite scoring. They kept their foot on the pedal until the end of the game. The Jazz lost by double-digits in a fitting end for the night dedicated to the Al Jefferson era of Utah Jazz basketball.

always good to have Jazz fam back in the house #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/BjwGc4yZnT — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 13, 2024

Player of the game

Keyonte George has been on a tear recently, interrupted by a few missed games. He picked up where he left off tonight with five made threes, 26 points, and six assists.

Keyonte: 26p | 1r | 6a | 2b

Jordan: 21p | 2a | 1s

Collin: 20p | 7r | 5a | 1b

John: 10p | 4r | 2b#TakeNote | @LVT_USA pic.twitter.com/v8O9BPPWVA — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 13, 2024

Honorable mentions:

Collin Sexton: 20 points, seven rebounds, five assists.

Jordan Clarkson: 21 points

.