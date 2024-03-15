Atlanta Hawks at Utah Jazz: preview, start time

From the outside looking in, a game between the 29-36 Atlanta Hawks and the 28-37 Utah Jazz may seem unimportant. For the majority of NBA fans, it probably is. In all likelihood, both teams will probably miss the playoffs. The Hawks have only won five of their last ten and are clinging to the final play-in spot in the East. The Jazz have been even worse, only winning two of their last ten games. But this is one of the bigger games the Jazz will have for the rest of the season.

With the playoffs in the rearview mirror for the Jazz, fans' focus is likely on the draft. Currently, the Jazz are one game behind the Hawks. In terms of draft ordering, this is good news. I’m not telling you to root for the Hawks, but I won’t be upset with you if you are. In the long run, a Jazz loss to the Hawks gives them better odds at more valuable assets. The Jazz lost to the Hawks in February, so if they lose tonight, the Hawks will also have the tiebreaker over them. It increases the odds of a better pick.

In fact, it is unlikely there will be many more games this season that are as impactful as tonight’s game.

The other big story for tonight's game is Coach Quin Snyder’s return to Utah after eight years as Utah’s head coach. It will be interesting to see how he is received tonight.

Game Info

When: March 15th - 7:30 PM MST

Where: Delta Center

Watch/Stream at: KJZZ, Jazz+

Listen at: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710. KSL 97.5 FM / S: KBMG 106.3 FM