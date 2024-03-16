Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview, start time, channel

The Utah Jazz play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night, just a day after snapping their most recent three game losing streak with a win vs. the Atlanta Hawks. The T-Wolves coming into this game sitting third in the Western Conference and they will not be easy to beat as they are also fighting for the number one seed in the conference just before the playoffs start. This will be the first matchup out of a two-game mini-series between these two teams.

The Wolves are coming off an impressive win at the LA Clippers on Tuesday and have had a few days to rest before the game against the Jazz. Everything seems to favor Minnesota for this game and honestly there are not many flaws that the Jazz will be able to exploit. Minnesota has a great defense and the Jazz sometimes struggle to score. At the same time, the Wolves can score with the best of them, and the Jazz also struggle to play defense. The key to winning this game for Minnesota will be just playing the defense that they are capable of for the full game and not getting complacent.

Utah comes into this game as an obvious underdog but is still hoping to compete with its young core. Since being inserted into the starting lineup, Jazz rookie Keyonte George has averaged nearly 18 points and has shown a lot of upside. Utah will continue to lean on him and recently returned rookie Taylor Hendricks to lead this team and develop at the same time. This is a great litmus test for these young players to matchup against the kind of team that they are trying to become. The key for the Jazz in this game will be to play as a team and try to score against Rudy Gobert and the T-Wolves stout defense.

Both teams are dealing with some injuries to star players and Minnesota may be without former Jazz star Rudy Gobert, who is listed as a game time decision. Meanwhile, Utah may be without the services of Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson who are also game time decisions. Either way, it’s always good to have two Jazz games during the weekend, GO JAZZ!

Game Info

When: March 16th - 7:30 PM MST

Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

Watch/Stream at: KJZZ, Jazz+

Listen at: Sirius XM, KSL 97.5 FM / S: KBMG 106.3 FM, Wolves App, iHeart Radio