Isaiah Thomas signs 10-day contract with Phoenix Suns

According to Shams Charania, the Phoenix Suns have signed Isaiah Thomas of Utah Jazz G-League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars.

IT is back: 11-year vet and two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas is planning to sign a 10-day contract with the Phoenix Suns, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Thomas averaged 33 points on 45 percent 3-point shooting for Salt Lake City in the NBA G League, scoring 30 in four games. pic.twitter.com/4XrKEINKut — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 16, 2024

Like Charania says, Thomas has been putting up big numbers with the Stars and could potentially provide some depth for the Suns as the season progresses.

Thomas totaled performances of 32, 30, 34 and 34 points in his four G League games for Salt Lake City, making 25 of 56 three-pointers, and now is set to provide shooting, playoff experience and veteran leadership to the Suns. https://t.co/VHJWolsx5V — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 16, 2024

It feels like this story has gone a little under the radar, with Thomas getting minutes within the Danny Ainge-led Utah Jazz organization. Giving him a roster spot on the Stars has definitely helped Thomas gain some spotlight and earned him a look from a veteran team. It may end up just being a 10-day contract, but it could potentially earn him a spot with the Suns next season. Perhaps this was a make-good for Ainge, who famously traded Thomas for Kyrie Irving. It was the right move for Ainge at the time, but it also earned a lot of ire from Thomas fans.

If Thomas makes an impact and gets any additional contracts, Danny Ainge will definitely have been a part of it.