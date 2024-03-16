 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Isaiah Thomas signs 10-day contract with Phoenix Suns

By James Hansen
/ new
Salt Lake City Stars v Grand Rapids Gold Photo by Richard Prepetit/NBAE via Getty Images

According to Shams Charania, the Phoenix Suns have signed Isaiah Thomas of Utah Jazz G-League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars.

Like Charania says, Thomas has been putting up big numbers with the Stars and could potentially provide some depth for the Suns as the season progresses.

It feels like this story has gone a little under the radar, with Thomas getting minutes within the Danny Ainge-led Utah Jazz organization. Giving him a roster spot on the Stars has definitely helped Thomas gain some spotlight and earned him a look from a veteran team. It may end up just being a 10-day contract, but it could potentially earn him a spot with the Suns next season. Perhaps this was a make-good for Ainge, who famously traded Thomas for Kyrie Irving. It was the right move for Ainge at the time, but it also earned a lot of ire from Thomas fans.

If Thomas makes an impact and gets any additional contracts, Danny Ainge will definitely have been a part of it.

