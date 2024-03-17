The case for the Utah Jazz to trade Lauri Markkanen this offseason

Lauri Markkanen has played beyond anyone’s expectations in the last two seasons for the Utah Jazz. Last season was such a revelation he won Most Improved Player and earned a spot on the All-Star team. It was a remarkable season and the major reason the Jazz won more games than anyone predicted. Not expecting to be as successful as they were, the Jazz had to continue dismantling the team to get the most out of their own pick in the 2023 draft. Because the Jazz value their assets and refuse to undersell in a trade, it took time. At the trade deadline, Utah moved Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Mike Conley for a lightly protected 2027 first. It was enough of a move that allowed them to lose more games that season, eventually landing in the 9-spot. Even though it didn’t end with Utah winning the lottery, it ended up being a great draft for Utah. They got a promising young player in Taylor Hendricks with that #9 pick and got the steal of the draft at #16 with Keyonte George. Hendricks looks like a potential game-changer defensively and Keyonte George has shown incredible promise as the future point guard.

Fast-forward to this season and the Utah Jazz find themselves in the exact same position. In some sort of deja vu, the Jazz traded veterans at the trade deadline to give their young players a chance to develop while also improving their draft position. That has earned them, you guessed it, the 9th spot in the draft if it were held today.

With less than a quarter of the season left, the Jazz must decide how to proceed with Lauri Markkanen. Performing their own version of mid-lottery Groundhog Day is not the best plan for building a championship contender. The Jazz have said that the goal is a championship and that each move is with that in mind. They’re not going to make a move for quick win-now gratification just because losing sucks. And they will look at each player and ask themselves if each player is a potential fit with a championship core.

"What we're trying to do is the development of our team to become a championship caliber team" @utahjazz GM Justin Zanik



This puts the Jazz in a tough situation. Yes, Lauri Markkanen is a good enough player to be on a championship team. But Lauri Markkanen puts the Jazz in no man's land. He’s good enough to lift Utah out of the lowest part of the lottery but not good enough to take the Jazz to the greatest heights of the league. So, what should they do?

Since the NBA trade deadline, the Utah Jazz have been losing games exponentially. The priority is now to give Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, and Brice Sensabaugh time on the floor to see what they can do. They want to see if they are championship caliber players. Even though each rookie has shown real promise, it’s difficult for young teams to win while their youth develop. Yes, Keyonte George looks like a potential star, but he needs more time and talent around him to lead a team deep in the playoffs. Taylor Hendricks has also shown real promise defensively, along with showing flashes on offense, but he’s also not there yet.

The Jazz have been left with a group of veterans who, combined with their youth, have gone 3-12 since the trade deadline. Only the Washington Wizards have had a worse record in that same time span.

If there’s one thing that’s been proven during this timeframe, it’s that the Jazz are much closer to the Wizards and the Pistons than they are to the Nuggets and the Celtics. Unlike the 2024 draft, which has no prospects with obvious superstar upside, 2025 has some serious stars at the top, like Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey, and a slew of others. And Danny Ainge and the Utah Jazz know it. Knowing that the Jazz have ended at the same spot the last two seasons around pick 9, do they really want to miss out on the top five in a draft again?

That brings us back to the Lauri Markkanen question.

This offseason, the Jazz can re-negotiate Markkanen’s contract and work to keep him long-term. The question is, should they?

The obvious reaction from Jazz fans to that question is, “Of course they should, you clickbait-eating worm!”

My retort would be, “Hey, I’m no worm!”

But this isn’t as easy an answer as you might think.

Here are some reasons why the Jazz might consider moving him this offseason.

The Utah Jazz still need that MVP-caliber guy

We know that Lauri Markkanen is an elite off-ball shooter/scorer, but anyone saying he can be the lead guy on a championship team is not being honest. Can he be a #2 on a championship team? Possibly, but even that is up for some debate. Now, if he’s your #3 scoring option you’ve got something special.

If you think Markkanen can develop into that, I’m not saying you’re wrong, but he hasn’t shown any real signs that that is a possibility.

In his time in Utah, Markkanen has been a completely dependant player on the offense and the players within it to get him the ball.

Highest % of FGM are UNASSISTED (min 15 PPG):

1. Doncic—80.1%

2. SGA—74.8%

3. Trae—71.8%

4. Fox—70.3%

5. Brunson—67.9%



Highest % of FGM are ASSISTED (min 15 PPG):

1. K. Murray—84.1%

1. Markkanen—84.1%

3. K. Thompson—83.6%

4. M. Turner—83.2%

5. MPJ—83.1%



Takeaways? pic.twitter.com/x3joEhYv7p — NBA University (@NBA_University) February 28, 2024

Here are some stats from NBA.com to show what I mean:

Markkanen averages about 1 post-up per game, scoring 1.02 points per post-up possession. How good is that? 57th percentile. It’s just a little above average.

Markkanen averages about .8 isolation plays per game, scoring 1.00 points per possession. How good is that? It’s the 67th percentile, which is very good! You could argue he needs more of these but it’s not an elite number. Markkanen is also not a high level ball handler and even with one of the lowest percent of turnovers while he’s on the floor (12%) he still has an almost even assist to turnover ratio of 2.0/1.3. That likely doesn’t get better if you start running actions through him on a regular basis. But you have to spoon-feed him the ball in these situations, as proven by some of these other statistics.

Markkanen is nonexistent as a pick-and-roll ball handler, scoring just .33 points per possession on .2 attempts per game. That puts him in the 1st percentile in this category. It’s not a part of his game at all.

Markkanen is surprisingly inefficient as a pull-up three-point shooter. For this season, he’s shooting 20.7% on pull-up three-point shots. Here’s a list of players on the Jazz who are better than Markkanen as pull-up three-point shooters. I’ll stop when I get to Markkanen:

Collin Sexton: 36.1%

Keyonte George: 35.6%

Talen Horton-Tucker: 30%

Kris Dunn: 28.6%

Jordan Clarkson: 25.4%

Brice Sensabaugh: 25%

Lauri Markkanen: 20.7%

Yes, some of those are bailout shots at the end of the quarter and so on, but to be that low is surprising for a player considered one of the elite shooters in the league. It’s just a reminder that, yes, Markkanen is an elite catch-and-shoot player, but he is not a player that runs a pick-and-roll, nor is he a player that likes to pull up from three in a half court situation. These are the things that superstars have to be able to do when you’re looking to win a title. And those are the shots you HAVE to be able to make in playoff situations, especially if you’re the #2 guy on the team.

So, how do you get that player on the Jazz to pair with Markkanen and Keyonte George?

Some are saying you simply trade for that player. The issue with that idea is that historically it’s incredibly rare for that to happen.

Here is a list of NBA champions since the year 2000 and their best player, I’ll also mention how they got that player whether it was draft, free agency, or trade. Some of these were debatable so I listed two for those.

2023 - Denver Nuggets - Nikola Jokic - Draft

2022 - Golden State Warriors - Steph Curry - Draft

2021 - Milwaukee Bucks - Giannis Antetokounmpo - Draft

2020 - Los Angeles Lakers - LeBron James - Free Agency

2019 - Toronto Raptors - Kawhi Leonard - Trade

2018 - Golden State Warriors - Kevin Durant/Steph Curry - Free Agency/Draft

2017 - Golden State Warriors - Kevin Durant/Steph Curry - Free Agency/Draft

2016 - Cleveland Cavaliers - LeBron James - Free Agency/Draft (Technically, it was free agency with LeBron returning, but he likely wouldn’t have gone there if he hadn’t been born/drafted there.)

2015 - Golden State Warriors - Steph Curry - Draft

2014 - San Antonio Spurs - Kawhi Leonard - Draft

2013 - Miami Heat - LeBron James - Free Agency

2012 - Miami Heat - LeBron James - Free Agency

2011 - Dallas Mavericks - Dirk Nowitzki - Draft

2010 - Los Angeles Lakers - Kobe Bryant - Draft

2009 - Los Angeles Lakers - Kobe Bryant - Draft

2008 - Boston Celtics - Paul Pierce - Draft (You can debate if it was Kevin Garnett, but Paul Pierce won Finals MVP, so I’m giving the nod to Pierce. It’s also interesting that this was a Danny Ainge team. But if someone wants to say Kevin Garnett, I won’t be mad at that and that does count as a trade.)

2007 - San Antonio Spurs - Tim Duncan - Draft

2006 - Miami Heat - Dwyane Wade - Draft

2005 - San Antonio Spurs - Tim Duncan - Draft

2004 - Detroit Pistons - Chauncey Billups - Trade

2003 - San Antonio Spurs - Tim Duncan - Draft

2002 - Los Angeles Lakers - Shaq - Free Agency

2001 - Los Angeles Lakers - Shaq - Free Agency

2000 - Los Angeles Lakers - Shaq - Free Agency

According to this list, 24 teams have won the title this century. Of those 24 teams, the title winners traded for their best player 2 times, used free agency 9 times, and drafted him 16 times (with the Warriors using a combination of draft and free agency). That means that 8% of NBA title winners have traded for their best player. The Kawhi Leonard trade included a bad situation in San Antonio with Kawhi Leonard forcing a trade. If you consider Kevin Garnett the best player on those Celtics teams, that also involved a player that languished on a Minnesota team unable to add enough talent next to him. Eventually, the Wolves made a trade to do right by their franchise guy that allowed him to join a big three in Boston. Finally, the 2004 Pistons traded for Billups, but I’m not sure it’s clear cut that he was their runaway best player, considering that team had prime Rasheed Wallace and DPOY Ben Wallace.

The reality is teams aren’t going to just trade you their MVPs, they either stay with their team, sign supermax extensions, or take deals in LA or Miami. And even the Kawhi Leonard trade that got Toronto their title depended on injuries to Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson. Leonard sat an entire season for his injury against the Warriors and then extended his time not playing to force a move. Toronto got him on a discount because of everything that happened, and still had the assets to win a title. If you expect something like that to happen again, I’m afraid you’re more likely to be disappointed than not. After that one season what happened? He went to LA. Shocker! And even if you sell the farm for someone like Luka Doncic, what do the Jazz have left to win a title? They traded Kelly Olynyk, Simone Fontecchio, and Ochai Agbaji and have one of the worst records in the league. Do we think things will improve if they trade their recent rookies like Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, Brice Sensabaugh, or some combination of the three? A theoretical combination of a player like Doncic with Markkanen would be elite offensively but Utah would be in the running for the worst defense in the league year after year. And, again, that is based on the Mavericks deciding to trade their MVP-caliber player.

So, a trade for another team’s MVP in their prime is extremely unlikely. The next scenario is that an MVP player chooses to come to Utah via free agency. Here’s where I give you two seconds to consider that.

(1 second)

(2 seconds)

Yeah, that’s less likely than trading for one.

That leaves the draft, the place where Utah has seen the vast majority of its success. It’s where they’ve drafted an MVP before and the avenue they are most likely to get that MVP player again, which brings us to our next point.

Trading Markkanen gives you a great shot at a superstar in a draft loaded with potential superstars.

As I mentioned before, since the Jazz traded some rotation vets while sitting Markkanen, Utah has lost at one of the highest rates in the league. People have justifiably complained that they should have done this last year with Wembanyama in the draft. In looking at what the Jazz have done this year, I disagree. Utah has made smart trades, with each of their vets getting acceptable to incredible returns in each move. You don’t get those returns if you rush those moves, and now Utah is loaded with picks that could land high in the draft. Unlike last season, when the Jazz had a roster loaded with rotation players, they only have a handful of vets left they could move for assets. Those vets include Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, John Collins, and Lauri Markkanen.

During the leadup to the NBA trade deadline, we heard that Lauri Markkanen wasn’t untouchable. We also heard different buzz around each of those players. Was Utah already doing the work to make this happen? Perhaps Utah has seen what the ceiling is with a team of Lauri Markkanen and friends and isn’t interested in another finish in the 8-12 range come the 2025 draft. Yes, you could walk the tightrope of trading Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, and John Collins and keep Markkanen. But then you run the risk of winning just enough games again that you miss out on that potential star. Or worse, do you lose trade leverage with Markkanen growing frustrated and demanding a trade? It’s also important to note that with Will Hardy coaching, you will maximize the talent of each player on your roster and win some games you didn’t expect. Let’s also not forget how many players rest on their trip to Utah too.

Trading Markkanen while his value is so high gives you a chance to gain even more draft capital and even more chances at elite stars in future drafts. Cooper Flagg is the prize in 2025, but if you haven’t heard the name AJ Dybantsa, who is coming in the 2026 draft, you will soon.

Yes, timelines do matter

Many NBA people say you don’t need to worry about timelines; you need to add talent when it’s available. That’s great for teams with an MVP-caliber player, but for teams that don’t have that player yet, you have to worry about it. Small-market teams that don’t have free agency as an option can’t afford to use all their cap money to overpay secondary players. Not worrying about timelines and bringing on multiple secondary players is a great way to inefficiently use up your cap space. Let’s say the Jazz made a trade for someone like DeJounte Murray who was rumored to be connected to the Jazz in a trade. Murray is a fine player, but after a few seasons, you’d have to overpay him to keep him in Utah. That limits what you can pay your rookies from this season and forces you to make trades that get you pennies on the dollar. Just look at Atlanta and John Collins if you don’t believe me.

Utah has cap space this summer that they’ll need to use. You could rework and extend Markkanen’s contract and find another rotation player in free agency. But would that just keep you in the late lottery? There are more forward-thinking ways to use that money.

Maybe you bring on a player with a bad contract that gets you some draft capital back. It’s what Utah did with Russell Westbrook, and now they have a great pick in 2027. Perhaps you trade Markkanen to a team looking for that third star, and you take back more young draft prospects/draft picks that you develop for the future? You can also do what Ainge has done multiple times already and take on distressed assets from teams looking to fix their mistakes. It’s how they got Markkanen in the first place. This allows you to prepare for the money you’ll eventually need to pay your rookies, and you can plan out your spending as you bring on more young assets.

The Jazz are walking a tightrope, and the last two seasons have led them to the mid to late lottery. Trading Markkanen and veterans like Collin Sexton are moves that help them have great shots at a superstar in the draft. Those shots in the draft are Utah’s best shot at a future MVP and years of contention for years to come. And isn’t that exactly what the Jazz have said they wanted?