Minnesota Timberwolves at Utah Jazz part two, preview, start time, channel, injury report

The Utah Jazz (29-38) match up again in Salt Lake City against the Timberwolves (46-21), who stayed in SLC after a 119-100 shellacking of the Jazz on Saturday. Last time, even with their two star big men out, the Timberwolves bested the Jazz behind two stat-studded performances from Anthony Edward (31p/10r/5a/3s/3b) and Naz Reid (22p/12r/5a/2s/2b). We got to see a matchup between NBA old hand and Jazz fan favorite Mike Conley (25p/2r/2a) and his ever more likely heir apparent, Keyonte George (18p/3r/2a), but the Jazz fell behind in the third quarter and never recovered.

We’ll likely continue to see a lot of time for rookies Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh, as well as increased minutes for previously end-of-rotation players like Johnny Juzang, Micah Potter, and Jason Preston, with veterans like Lauri Markkanen questionable (and likely not playing) and Jordan Clarkson ruled out. So while hopefully the Jazz keep the fight closer in this rematch through the entirety of the game, don’t necessarily expect too much of a different outcome in the win/loss column.

Injury Report

Utah Jazz:

Lauri Markkanen - Questionable - Quadriceps

Jordan Clarkson - Out - Groin

Minnesota Timberwolves:

Kyle Anderson - Day-to-day - Shoulder

Rudy Gobert - Day-to-day - Ribs

Monte Morris - Day-to-day - Hamstring

Karl-Anthony Towns - Out - Meniscus Tear

Jaylen Clark - Out - Achilles

Game Info

When: March 18 -

Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City

Watch/Stream at: Bally Sports North, Jazz+, KJZZ

Listen at: SiriusXMKSL 1160 AM & 102.7 FM / S: KBMG 106.3 FMKFAN FM / Wolves App / iHeart Radio