Utah Jazz at Miami Heat: preview, start time, channel, injury report

The Utah Jazz have been struggling of late with 2 straight losses on this current road trip and a 3-7 record in their last 10. It appears that the trade deadline and trades of Simone Fontecchio, Ochai Agbaji, and Kelly Olynyk has really left them flailing. And they haven’t been close losses either. While they hung tough with the Orlando Magic recently, the Atlanta Hawks matchup was another story all-together, losing 124-97 and never really getting close.

A few of our regular contributors have looked like shells of themselves. Lauri Markkanen is struggling of late. The Jazz star hasn’t scored above 20 in 2 straight games. Jordan Clarkson has been struggling off the bench; he has been shooting 20% in the past 2 games as well, with 5 and 6 points in both of the last two games. No one has really stood out, except perhaps a decent game in Atlanta for Walker Kessler.

Miami, on the other hand, is playing well of late. They are an opposite 7-3 in their last 10 and have some big wins over the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks recently. Jimmy Butler has been his regular killer self all season, consistent and clutch. Bam Adebayo is having a fantastic All-Star caliber year, and the Heat seem to have struck gold with rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr, who looks polished and confident every night.

The Heat will be without Josh Richardson due to injury and Tyler Herro, Haywood Highsmith, Caleb Martin, and Kevin Love all remain doubtful for the game. The Utah Jazz only have Walker Kessler as doubtful on the injury report. He is dealing with a foot injury.

This may prove to be a difficult end to the Utah Jazz roadtrip. Will the Jazz come out more engaged or will it be more of the same? Are players just disengaged on a clearly tanking team or can they find some of that pre-trade deadline mojo that excited us earlier in the year?

Injury Report

Utah Jazz:

Walker Kessler - Doubtful- Right Foot Sprain

Otto Porter - Out - Not with team / Not injury related

Orlando Magic:

Josh Richardson - Out - Shoulder

Tyler Herro - Questionable - Knee

Haywood Highsmith - Questionable - Knee

Caleb Martin - Questionable - Thumb

Kevin Love - Questionable - Heel

Game Info

When: March 2nd - 3:00 PM MST

Where: Kaseya Center - Miami, FL

Watch/Stream at: NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun, KJZZ, Jazz+

Listen at: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710. KSL 97.5 FM / S: KBMG 106.3 FM