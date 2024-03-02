Utah Jazz vs Miami Heat recap and final score: Keyonte George and Taylor Hendricks shine in Jazz loss

The Utah Jazz post trade deadline have been losing games but have been getting better and better every game. Tonight was another tough loss for a young team finding its footing. The Miami Heat were able to outlast Utah 126-120 behind 37 points from Jimmy Butler who played like playoff Jimmy and it was too much for the young Jazz.

For Utah, they had impressive games from multiple players. Keyonte George is starting to etch his name in stone at that point guard position for the Jazz with another impressive outing against the reigning Eastern Conference champions. The Heat ran multiple looks and even pressed George to get the ball out of his hands, and George battled through it. Despite a few tough possessions in the third quarter, George looked like a star, putting up 31 points, 4 assists, and 4 rebounds while shooting 12/23 (52.2%) from the field and 6/14 (42.9%) from three. His court vision and poise in tough moments is beyond his years and he has every bit of passing talent need to succeed in the league. Don’t be surprised to see George rising in the rookie rankings.

Taylor Hendricks is looking better by the possession. In this one we saw Hendricks do a little bit of everything whether it was driving to the basket or hitting a mid-range pullup. Those are the plays you don’t quite expect and so it shows a higher ceiling for the athletic forward than expected. And where that athleticism really showed in this one was rebounding the ball, Hendricks had 13 boards against a tough-nosed Miami team, and they were the in-traffic type of boards too. Hendricks was also tasked with guarding Butler at times and did struggle a little, but this was the best type of Jimmy Butler you’ll see. All of this experience is great for Hendricks’ growth, and we likely only see him shine more as he gets more time on the floor.

Lauri Markkanen had a better game than he’s had in some time. He played physically and impacted the game significantly on the offensive end. His three-ball was falling tonight (4/9), and he got to the line for 12 free throws. Utah is desperately missing the all-star level forward to get back to form, and tonight was a step in that direction. The bad news in this one was that Markkanen appeared to bang knees with Bam Adebayo and was a little hobbled to finish the game. Hopefully he’s okay and isn’t hampered by that as the season progresses.

Finally, some love needs to go to Colllin Sexton and John Collins. Sexton looked like the player from a month ago who was scoring at the rim at will. He scored 18 points with his electric speed going to the rim tonight and, if he can continue to do that, there’s no reason to think this Jazz team can’t continue to play like they did tonight. John Collins had some struggles tonight but was an efficient 8/13 from the field with 6 rebounds. Collins brings a toughness to the Jazz and some pretty decent rim protection to go along with a spread floor. One thing you can expect from Collins every night is a lunch pail and leadership, which is pretty great for a young team still learning to win basketball games.