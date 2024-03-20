Utah Jazz vs Oklahoma City Thunder preview: start time, channel, injury report

Collin Sexton and Keyonte George of the slumping Utah Jazz take on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren of the surging Oklahoma City Thunder. The Utah Jazz are 29-39 on the season and are 3-12 post all-star break. These last 15 games for the Jazz have seen several different lineups due to injury and giving the younger guys a chance to showcase their potential. The Jazz have been missing their star Lauri Markkanen the most, who played on Monday for the first time in a while but will not play tonight. The Thunder are 47-20 on the season and are in contention for the one seed in the Western Conference. They are 10-3 post all-star break and are being led by their MVP candidate, Shai-Gilgeous-Alexander. The Jazz are on the road tonight, making a tough matchup even more difficult. Despite their disappointing record as of late, the Jazz still are making several of their games competitive, so don’t expect the Jazz to go down without a fight tonight.

Start Time

6 PM MST.

Where to Watch

Jazz+, KJZZ, 97.5 FM/ 1280 AM The Zone, 208 Thunder Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73102

Injury Report

John Collins is questionable for tomorrow’s game with a facial contusion, he only participated in portions of today’s practice. — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) March 19, 2024

Other injury report notes:



Lauri Markkanen is out due to quad contusion maintenance, Jordan Clarkson remains out due to his groin strain, and the Jazz look likely to call up Jason Preston, Johnny Juzang, and Micah Potter from the G-League. — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) March 19, 2024

Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson are out tonight, Collins is questionable. Collins face was injured by Anthony Edwards (offensive foul) dunk last on Monday night. The Oklahoma City Thunder do not have anyone on the injury report.