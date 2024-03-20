Utah Jazz vs Oklahoma City Thunder recap: Shorthanded Jazz perform well, despite loss

The Utah Jazz fell short against the first-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night. Playing without Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson, the Jazz’s youth put up a valiant effort, keeping the game competitive through three-and-a-half quarters. Collin Sexton led the Jazz with 25 points and 7 assists off the bench. For the Thunder, rookie Chet Holmgren dominated on both sides of the court, posting 35 points, 14 rebounds, and 3 blocks. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander chipped in 31 points and 7 assists.

As the case for many of Utah’s losses this season, turnovers kneecapped the Jazz in a number of crucial moments throughout the game. In the first six minutes of the fourth quarter, Utah was unable to generate any open looks, a product forcing contested shots or turning the ball over. The Thunder scored 19 points off of Utah’s 15 turnovers. Outside of Sexton, Utah’s only double-figure scorers were John Collins and Taylor Hendricks, who pitched in 16 and 12 points, respectfully. Keyonte George struggled with efficiency, shooting 3-14 from the field and missing all of his seven attempts from three.

Bright spots on the night included Hendricks’ multiple impressive defensive blocks at the rim (albeit, he was put on a poster by Holmgren) and Johnny Juzang’s shooting from downtown. Juzang scored nine points on 3-6 shooting from deep.

The Jazz return to action tomorrow against the Dallas Mavericks.