Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks: preview, start time, injury report

How will the Utah Jazz look on the back end of a back to back against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks

By James Hansen
/ new
Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

On the back end of a back to back on the road, the Utah Jazz will take on a Dallas Mavericks team that is playing high-level basketball.

The Mavericks most recently have been on everyone’s social media with this incredible game winner by Kyrie Irving over Luka Doncic to win the game.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz have been in highlight reels for different reasons.

It’s a stark contrast of where both these teams are. Utah is looking to develop their young players with the benefit of losing games to get a top-ten pick in the upcoming draft. Going into Dallas, it’s very unlikely we see them come out with a win considering how tired they’re likely going to be and with this one on the road. But you never know, someone on the Jazz may get hot.

Injury Report

For Utah, it looks like Lauri Markkanen will play in this one but John Collins will be out.

Here is the injury report for the Dallas Mavericks

Game Info

When: March 16th - 6:30 PM MST

Where: America Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Watch/Stream at: KJZZ, Jazz+

Listen at: Sirius XM, KSL 97.5 FM

