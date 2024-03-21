Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks: preview, start time, injury report

On the back end of a back to back on the road, the Utah Jazz will take on a Dallas Mavericks team that is playing high-level basketball.

The Mavericks most recently have been on everyone’s social media with this incredible game winner by Kyrie Irving over Luka Doncic to win the game.

KYRIE IRVING WITH THE LEFT pic.twitter.com/xYArD5Nb09 — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) March 17, 2024

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz have been in highlight reels for different reasons.

Anthony Edwards with the dunk of the year pic.twitter.com/4mSVgBn9TB — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) March 19, 2024

It’s a stark contrast of where both these teams are. Utah is looking to develop their young players with the benefit of losing games to get a top-ten pick in the upcoming draft. Going into Dallas, it’s very unlikely we see them come out with a win considering how tired they’re likely going to be and with this one on the road. But you never know, someone on the Jazz may get hot.

Injury Report

For Utah, it looks like Lauri Markkanen will play in this one but John Collins will be out.

Jazz Injury Report:



OUT - Darius Bazley (G League)



OUT - Jordan Clarkson (Right Groin Strain)



OUT - John Collins (Facial Contusion)



OUT - Kenneth Lofton Jr. (G League) pic.twitter.com/c9TOxl3LkD — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 21, 2024

Here is the injury report for the Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report vs. Utah Jazz:



Josh Green - out (right ankle sprain)

Greg Brown III - out (G League)

Brandon Williams - out (G League)

Alex Fudge - out (G League) — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) March 20, 2024

Game Info

When: March 16th - 6:30 PM MST

Where: America Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Watch/Stream at: KJZZ, Jazz+

Listen at: Sirius XM, KSL 97.5 FM