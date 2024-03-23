Utah Jazz vs Houston Rockets: preview, start time, channel

The Utah Jazz have just 12 games left in the season and look to be very interested in getting a top-10 pick in the draft to close this season. They’ll face a red hot Houston Rockets team that has seen Jalen Green go off in a huge way for the Rockets. Green has been on a tear and has a chance to continue his play against a struggling Utah Jazz team.

For Utah, they will get a chance to see John Collins again who is back from injury, but they do appear like they’ll be missing Lauri Markkanen once again.

Injury Report

*AVAILABLE - John Collins (Facial Contusion)



*OUT - Ömer Yurtseven (Right Ankle Sprain) https://t.co/d8PYPnEDCo — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 23, 2024

Game Info

When: March 23 - 6:00 PM MST

Where: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Watch/Stream at: KJZZ, Jazz+

Listen at: Sirius XM, KSL 97.5 FM