The Jazz played basketball today. Not much else to really be said here. Houston got out to a fast start and never looked back.

Houston’s Jalen Green went for 41 and Fred VanVleet had 34 as they torched the Jazz defense play after play after play.

The injury filled Jazz are in desperate need of some time off, not the 5 month offseason time off but just a little bit of time off to heal would be nice.

Up next: Jazz play the red hot Mavericks on Monday night.