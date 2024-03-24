Breaking down Jordan Clarkson’s Jazz career — and if the Flamethrower has made his last appearance

Utah’s 119-147 blowout loss vs Houston marked Jordan Clarkson’s 6th consecutive game sidelined with a right groin strain. Groin strains are indeed no joke — a regular strain typically heals itself in 3 weeks or more — and Clarkson’s been dealing with this since March 13th. The only problem is, that this isn’t the first time Clarkson’s been sidelined significantly for a sprain.

Jordan Clarkson (groin) ruled out for Saturday. — Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) March 22, 2024



Rewind to March 3rd, 2023, when the Jazz announced Jordan Clarkson to be sidelined with a “left hand - fourth finger sprain”. This injury would sideline him for the remainder of the 2022-23 season, where the Jazz would win 7 of their last 12 games in that span.

UPDATED Jazz Injury Report (as of 3/9):



*OUT - Jordan Clarkson (left hand - fourth finger sprain)



*AVAILABLE - Walker Kessler (non-Covid illness)



OUT - Micah Potter (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Collin Sexton (left hamstring strain) — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 9, 2023

It was pretty clear that this move served only as a way for the Jazz to tank more games and play their young cats, but it’s undeniable that Jazz fans are getting the same feeling with Clarkson’s current injury. The difference between the two seasons is the franchise’s attitude towards his future with the team. Clarkson’s $51.2M contract with the Utah Jazz once looked like a good bargain, as the team hoped to have the same scoring production from him on a rejuvenated roster. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. Clarkson dropped from a 20.8 PPG scorer to a 17.4, and his field goal percentage from 44.4% to 41.7%. Now, he’s been the subject of the next Jazz player ‘on the chopping block’, with many fans assuming JC won’t be returning for the 2024-25 season. To commemorate the 5-year tenured Utah guard, I dove into Jordan Clarkson’s key moments in a Jazz uniform.

Utah acquires Jordan Clarkson

The date was December 24th, 2019. The Utah Jazz held an 18-12 record before the trade announcement and were still trying to build a name for themselves as playoff contenders. Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news on a Tuesday afternoon that the Utah Jazz would be sending former fifth overall pick Dante Exum for the 27-year-old guard out of Missouri.

Cleveland has agreed to trade Jordan Clarkson to Utah for Dante Exum, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 23, 2019

The trade seemed like an idealistic match. The Jazz needed to take the scoring load of Donovan and took a gamble on a 14.6 points-per-game scorer who needed to find a new situation. Utah got a legitimate winning piece back for a player who was likely not going to play another season for them (shoutout to Exum for his comeback on the Mavericks). And the stage was set: Clarkson would make his Utah Jazz debut on December 26th against the Portland Trail Blazers, where he would record 9 points on 4-12 shooting in a 121-115 victory.

“There’s a hunger about him. I think he plays with a level of confidence that we need.” is what the former Jazz head coach had to say about Jordan Clarkson’s performance against Portland, understandably noting that he was “thrown into the fire”.

Clarkson played 42 games for the Jazz to finish the season — playing 71 games total in a hectic COVID-19 year. He recorded 15.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 46.2% FG and 36.6% three-point shooting. It was a good indicator of what was to come with his future on the Jazz.

The 2020-21 Sixth Man of the Year

NBA 2020-21 Sixth Man of the Year: Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 24, 2021

The next upcoming season rewarded Clarkson with the honors of the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award, making him the first Jazz recipient of the award in all of the franchise’s history. The decision was arguably pretty unanimous, considering his other competitors. His points production suddenly rose to 18.4 points per game — assisting Utah in obtaining the 1st seed in the Western Conference with a 52-20 record.

On February 15th 2021, in just 29 minutes, he scored 40 points and drained eight three-pointers, matching a career record. He marked one of 3 players since 1984 scoring 40 points or more in 29 minutes or fewer off the bench for just the third time since 1983–84.

It was evident that Clarkson loved being a Jazzman, and the Jazz loved Jordan Clarkson. Despite a disappointing post-season finish, the team was imminent on making Clarkson a staple player off the bench.

“This team is just amazing, how we bonded together ... You don’t get an opportunity like this but once or twice. This organization, this team definitely has a different feel.” - Jordan Clarkson after winning the 2020-21 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award

A change in role

Fast-forward to the 2022-23 season, where Jazz All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, head coach Quin Snyder, as well as key role-player Bojan Bogdanovic, were all dealt away from Utah following a complete franchise redirection. Mike Conley was later dealt to Minnesota at the trade deadline. The only Jazzman that remained? Utah’s own Jordan Clarkson, who was the essence of Jazz culture and lifted the Jazz fan’s spirits at every game played at the Delta Center.

Clarkson was brought into the starting lineup by rookie Jazz head coach Will Hardy, a role he never played before with the team up since before his acquisition. And for a while, it worked. The team started the season on a marvellous 11-3 start — having NBA fans everywhere talking about the red-hot Jazz. As previously mentioned, Clarkson’s point production jumped to 20.8 points per game and ranked 12th among the NBA in total points scored in the clutch (120).

I’m starting to separate myself from that Sixth Man guy and become a trusted starter and someone that can make plays, can score points in a bunch. If the game needs to be held at a certain point or the lead needs to be expanded, I think all those times this year, I’ve answered. - Jordan Clarkson

Eventually, the Jazz cooled off and finished with a — what should have been expected — 37-45 record. Utah traded players Mike Conley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker in a trade so that the team could realistically build a future contender. Clarkson missed the final 12 games of the regular season due to a left-hand fourth finger sprain.

But one thing was clear: Jordan Clarkson needed to stay. Utah was quick to re-sign Jordan Clarkson to a 4-year / $51.2M contract with the Utah Jazz over the summer, bringing back the flamethrower for another few years as an offensive spark.

Free agent Jordan Clarkson has agreed to a four-year, $52M deal with the Utah Jazz, his agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 21, 2020

Clarkson’s role in the 2023-24 season wasn’t affected as much, but Utah’s winning ways were shortlived. They were 8-16 through their first 24 games with injuries sustained to Markkanen, Kessler and George. But once things picked up with a healthy roster, the Jazz propelled back to 22-20 on January 16th. But on January 1st 2024, the impossible happened.

One of Clarkson’s most memorable moments during this stretch was unanimously breaking Utah’s triple-double drought lasting from 2008 set by Carlos Boozer. That streak was finally broken on New Year’s Day when JC put up an incredible 20 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in a statement win vs the Dallas Mavericks. Clarkson’s first career triple-double is only the 25th in Jazz history and the 3rd in league history from players coming off the bench.

“Honestly, I am the longest senior player here. Yeah, just breaking that record, seeing all the teams and guys, it’s crazy. I played with Carlos Boozer. It just felt good. It’s a very cool milestone to put on my list.” - Jordan Clarkson

The current day dilemma

Utah’s hot streak didn’t last for long. The franchise opted to send more veterans, namely Kelly Olynyk and Simone Fontecchio, out of the lineup to play their younger guys for a second consecutive season. Where did Jordan Clarkson fit into this youth revolution? Well, he didn’t.

His last game played was March 13th in a 123-107 loss vs Boston. In potentially his final game in a Jazz uniform, he put up 21 points, 2 assists and 1 steal in 33 minutes off the bench.

There’s a lot of speculation that Jordan Clarkson may have thrown the towel in on the season, and could potentially sit out on the final 11 games left on the season. It’s important to note that Jordan Clarkson’s 5-year tenure is one of the most impactful we’ve seen by far as a role player and was an integral modern-day piece in the Jazz culture. And if we’ve finally seen the end of his run, then it was certainly a fun ride.

Where Jordan Clarkson ranks in the Jazz Career Leaders: