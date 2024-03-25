Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks: preview, start time, channel

It’s been a tumultuous season for the Utah Jazz, who sit at 29-42 on the season. A promising season has been derailed by the midseason trades of Simone Fontecchio, Ochai Agbaji, and Kelly Olynyk, as well as extensive injuries to star Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson. While most fans expected a transitionary season, the Jazz’s midseason run to a .500 record had us all excited for a surprise play-in spot. Alas, the Jazz are back to playing terrible ball and have been a tough watch of late. They will match up against a very good Dallas Mavericks team, with Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic playing tremendous ball of late.

Just 2-8 in their last 10 games, the Jazz have been struggling in all aspects of the game, most notably with defense. Though it’s been fun to watch Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George, Johnny Juzang, and Brice Sensabaugh get the majority of playing time, the on-court product has been a rough pill to swallow. Keyonte has been growing throughout the season, however, and has 17.2 points, 4.4 assists in the last 10. His shooting is still a bit of a challenge, as he’s shooting only 30% from three over the last 10 and 34.4% on the season overall.

Taylor Hendricks has been flashing tremendous defensive potential with 1.3 blocks in the last 10 Jazz games and his shooting is coming around, at 44.7% overall in the last 10. The Jazz look to have found a few gems with both he and Keyonte.

These promising signs haven’t been leading to wins recently...and the losses haven’t been pretty. The Jazz have been losing by a LOT, with the last Rockets game being quite an abysmal showing, with Utah losing 119-147. The Jazz also lost Kris Dunn during that game after his ejection, and he will also be out for today’s game while he starts to serve a two-game suspension due to his brush up with Jabari Smith Jr.

The Jazz, however, may have a pretty full roster with most showing Questionable on the official injury report, with even Kenny Lofton Jr, and Darius Bazley showing as maybes:

Jazz Injury Report:



QUESTIONABLE - Darius Bazley (G League)



QUESTIONABLE - Jordan Clarkson (right groin strain)



OUT - Kris Dunn (league suspension)



QUESTIONABLE - Kenneth Lofton Jr. (G League)



QUESTIONABLE - Lauri Markkanen (right quadriceps contusion)



QUESTIONABLE - Omer… pic.twitter.com/vBZDvZC0Ov — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 24, 2024

Game Info

When: March 25 - 7:00 PM MST

Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

Watch/Stream at: KJZZ, Jazz+, Bally Sports SW-DA

Listen at: SiriusXM, KSL 1160 AM & 102.7 FM / S: KBMG 106.3 FM97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM