5 questions for the Utah Jazz to answer before the season ends

Whether you like it or not, reality is sinking in for the Jazz. Pretty soon that lonely E will be sitting next to their name in the standings, they’ll be eliminated from playoff and play in contention here in the next few games. There are just 10 games left in the 2023-2024 season, I’m not sure I’ll be too choked up to see it go. It hasn’t been the most exciting season, to say the least. However, with just 10 games left to go, I am curious if there are a couple of questions that can be answered before the book closes. I’ve asked just 5 questions I am curious about and I’d bet the front office is too.

Is Walker Kessler the center of the future?

This question can’t fully be answered in the next 10 games but the picture can become more clear. It’s not breaking news to say this season has been tough for the 2022 first-round pick, the two most glaring issues have been a clogged-up position due to the signing of John Collins as well as injuries. He’s played better as the season has progressed but this question is important for both Walker and the Jazz, is he a starting-caliber center in the NBA next season? If I had to bet money, I’d say he is, hopefully shifting the starting lineup will give Walker some added confidence and the freedom to flow how he needs to.

Is Brice Sensabaugh a floor spacer?

Brice has made just 14 of 62 threes on the season, 22% isn’t exactly changing the trajectory of our offense. I’m not asking for Brice to become Klay Thompson, but I’d like to see if his shot can become more reliable. Brice shot 40% from deep in college, he’s shooting 32% in the G league, I’d love to see him split those and shoot around 35% to end the season.

step 1. blocker kessler

step 2. brice sensabaugh pic.twitter.com/YbTyDcYiCY — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 24, 2024

Is Keyonte the starting point guard next season?

This is an obvious yes and a good excuse to just celebrate the young king. Keyonte is shooting 42% from the left corner 3, 47% on his driving floater shot, and shooting 55% from shots less than 5 feet from the basket. If you’re ever having a bad day read these stats and touch some grass, it’ll help I promise.

What’s Taylor Hendricks’s future position?

Is Taylor a power forward, a combo forward, or a center? With all the talk of the NBA going position less there is some validity to wondering where Taylor Hendricks might play the most minutes at next season. The fit offensively has the potential to be clunky with Collins, Kessler, and Lauri all playing similar positions as him. I want to know if Hendricks has the skill to start at the 3, it would help a lot allowing Lauri to be the 4.

update: i remain smitten by taylor hendricks pic.twitter.com/HOZfhQ0Gty — Dan Favale (@danfavale) March 19, 2024

Is there any way we can show Jordan Clarkson a well-deserved standing ovation before the season ends?

It’s not breaking news that Clarkson probably isn’t on the Jazz next season. Jordan has resurrected his career since joining the Jazz, he’s won a 6th Man of the Year award, and he’s created a reputation as a certified bucket whether off the bench or in a starting lineup. But most important to me, he’s been an unapologetically authentic person of color here in Utah. As an African American myself it is wonderful to see players like Clarkson embrace Utah while still being true to himself. It’s good for the state and a testament to the type of human Jordan Clarkson has been. I look forward to celebrating one of the most exciting Jazz men ever.

Conclusion

This article is maybe a few weeks late, 10 games isn’t a long time to get questions answered. But answering these questions will make our impending offseason significantly more comfortable.