Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs: preview, start time, channel

The Utah Jazz will take on the San Antonio Spurs and Rookie of the Year favorite, Victor Wembanyama. The last time they played Wemby was fantastic and dominated the game defensively. The question for the Spurs in these games is whether they get anything from their role players around him. The Spurs have been terrible this season but Wembanyama has looked incredible and that’s looking like the story tonight. If the players around Wemby play well, they can be dangerous.

For Utah, they have some questions to ask themselves. They’re 1-9 in their last 1o games and now find themselves just 2 games back of Brooklyn for the 8-spot in the lottery. With the Nets, who have no incentive to lose, facing the Washington Wizards, the Jazz have a chance to get within 1 of the Nets with a loss in this one. They likely get a win here, but getting a higher pick in this draft is absolutely the motivation for the Jazz right now to continue building a young talented roster. We’ll see what happens tonight but every game matters and the Jazz have some more tough decisions to make as the season moves along.

Game Info

When: March 27 - 7:00 PM MST

Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

Watch/Stream at: KJZZ, Jazz+, Bally Sports SW-SA

Listen at: SiriusXM KSL 97.5 FM / S: KBMG 106.3 FMWOAI/KXTN