Are the Jazz Gonna Rebrand Again?

Rumor has it Ryan Smith is planning another rebrand

By Lake Hale
Los Angeles Lakers v Utah Jazz Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
Lake Hale is a staff writer for SLC Dunk, covering the Utah Jazz since 2022.

Rumor has it the Jazz plan to rebrand the rebrand. Ben Anderson and Chandler Holt of KSL.com recently had a podcast where they had some interesting information about a rumored rebrand starting as early as next season.

Jason Sheperd of BYU TV broke down the podcast with some highlights, the rebrand could be coming as soon as next season, both the Mountains and Jazz Note are going to play a strong role in the design, and the most wonderful news of all… Yellow is gone!

This post even refers to a rumor of new jersey’s to go along with the rebrand.

The Jazz have all but gone away from the yellow jersey this season, they consistently switch out the times they’re scheduled to wear the yellow jersey with another. I expect this jersey to be burned and hopefully forgotten forever.

Conclusion

It’s a little funny that the man who started a survey company facilitated a pretty bad rebrand, luckily the voice of the people has been heard and the rebrand will soon be rebranded. The Jazz have a wonderful color scheme, beautiful scenery, and a really cool name to work with. I look forward to seeing what comes next for the Jazz new look.

*It is important to note that nothing has been officially announced, meaning all of this is decently credible rumors. However, Ben Anderson is definitely in the know when it comes to the Jazz.

