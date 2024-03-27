Are the Jazz Gonna Rebrand Again?

Rumor has it the Jazz plan to rebrand the rebrand. Ben Anderson and Chandler Holt of KSL.com recently had a podcast where they had some interesting information about a rumored rebrand starting as early as next season.

I’m a dork when it comes to this stuff, but some very interesting talk about the Jazz rebrand…



-Coming next season

- Mountains will be incorporated back into the design…along with the note

- Yellow is going away. https://t.co/udzGWCrKqk — Jason Shepherd (@jsnshep) March 27, 2024

Jason Sheperd of BYU TV broke down the podcast with some highlights, the rebrand could be coming as soon as next season, both the Mountains and Jazz Note are going to play a strong role in the design, and the most wonderful news of all… Yellow is gone!

Per Ben Anderson pic.twitter.com/pOEelZCVeh — Landen Reynolds (@LJ_Reny) March 27, 2024

This post even refers to a rumor of new jersey’s to go along with the rebrand.

The Jazz have all but gone away from the yellow jersey this season, they consistently switch out the times they’re scheduled to wear the yellow jersey with another. I expect this jersey to be burned and hopefully forgotten forever.

Conclusion

It’s a little funny that the man who started a survey company facilitated a pretty bad rebrand, luckily the voice of the people has been heard and the rebrand will soon be rebranded. The Jazz have a wonderful color scheme, beautiful scenery, and a really cool name to work with. I look forward to seeing what comes next for the Jazz new look.

*It is important to note that nothing has been officially announced, meaning all of this is decently credible rumors. However, Ben Anderson is definitely in the know when it comes to the Jazz.