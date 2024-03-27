The tank keeps rolling as the Jazz lose to the Spurs 118-111

The Utah Jazz are bad.

The 16-56 San Antonio Spurs came to the Delta Center and beat the Utah Jazz at home. Utah has now lost seven straight and ten of its last eleven games. They currently hold the 9th worst record in the league and are closing in on 8th.

The Jazz gave up this game early on by losing the first quarter 29-15. Both the offense and the defense looked about as bad as they had all season. The offense eventually came around, led by Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen.

bank’s open for the rook pic.twitter.com/GLyQ9QjcqN — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 28, 2024

Keyonte George bounced back from a couple of really rough games with a solid outing tonight. The other rookies, Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh, each had impressive moments against the young Spurs.

they don’t call him Brice Sensa-Buckets for nothing pic.twitter.com/uN3KnFU92W — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 28, 2024

The Jazz fought to get back into it, and a Lauri Markkanen three-pointer in the final minute brought them within five points, but it was too little, too late.

Player of the Game

you don’t want to be in the Young Bull’s way when he’s pic.twitter.com/lU1DfrsfY0 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 28, 2024

Collin Sexton had 26 points, nine assists, and two steals. He’s been one of the few bright spots for the team this season. He’s had arguably the best season of his career and has shown up consistently, even during this tanking stretch.

Honorable Mentions