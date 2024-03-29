Utah Jazz vs Houston Rockets: preview, start time, channel

The Utah Jazz (29-44) are hosting the Houston Rockets (37-35) in Salt Lake City on Friday night. The two teams met just a week ago, with the Rockets blowing Utah out of the stratosphere in the first half, en-route to a 28-point victory. Unlike the Jazz, the Rockets are playing their best basketball of the season at the moment, having won 10 straight games and placing themselves right behind the sputtering Golden State Warriors for the final Play-In position. Over the win streak, Houston guard Jalen Green has played the best basketball of his career, averaging nearly 29.8 points per game on 51% shooting from the field. Green, who struggled earlier in the season, has scored over 40 points twice in just over a week.

The Jazz, on the other hand, are quite literally the worst team in the NBA since the trade deadline. In that period, Utah has held a record of 3-18, out-tanking the likes of Portland, Washington, and Detroit. While this has led to a putrid on-court product, benefits in draft position have arisen, as Utah now only stands a game behind the Brooklyn Nets for the 8th best lottery odds. For those interested, the Nets are hosting the Chicago Bulls tonight.

Game Info

When: March 29 - 7:30 PM MST

Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

Watch/Stream at: KJZZ, Jazz+,

Listen at: SiriusXM KSL 97.5 FM