The Jazz fall to the Rockets and lose their eighth straight game

The Utah Jazz have now lost eight straight games and 11 of their last 12. Tonight, they hosted the red-hot Houston Rockets, who had won ten straight games.

Utah started strong, allowing only 13 points in the first quarter to Houston, which built them a double-digit lead. With Lauri Markkanen out again, the Jazz were led by veterans Collin Sexton and John Collins.

Collin & Collins back at it again pic.twitter.com/zgytleiiOm — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 30, 2024

Houston battled back in the second and third quarters, and from then on, it was a game full of lead changes. The Jazz rookies struggled with their shooting, as Keyonte George went 3-12 and Brice Sensabaugh went 0-8.

just a couple of florida boys putting on a show before the half pic.twitter.com/Tgfn4fvDNt — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 30, 2024

Utah kept the game close, but they couldn’t regain the lead late in the fourth quarter, and the Rockets held on to the 101-100 win.

Player of the Game

John Collins had one of his best games in a Utah uniform, putting up a season-high 30 points along with 11 rebounds. He shot 10-14 from the field and 4-5 from three.

all gas, no brakes pic.twitter.com/7Ijiz7lTCI — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 30, 2024

Honorable Mentions

Collin Sexton: 29 points, six rebounds, five assists

Kris Dunn: 11 points, eight rebounds, three blocks

(Also, check out this ridiculous finish from Collin Sexton)