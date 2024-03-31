How John Collins is making the most out of his time post all star break for the Utah Jazz

Utah fell to the Houston Rockets 101-100 last for their 8th consecutive loss in the effort to improve their lottery odds (they now tie the Nets for 8th place!). But who has done the heavy lifting for the Utah Jazz down the stretch? That would be their starting center, John Collins. In 30 minutes yesterday, the 7-year vet put up 30 points and 11 rebounds — even managing to sink 4/5 shots from beyond the arc.

That wasn’t just a moment of luck either. In the last 6 games, Collins has managed to record 20.2 points per game, 7.5 rebounds per game, and 1.0 steals per game on 58.6% from the field and even sinking 63.2% from deep. It’s no wonder Will Hardy is continuing to play Collins over their sophomore big, Walker Kessler, which allows the Jazz to play a 5-out offense against their opponent.

To put it simply, he’s making the league respect him as a floor spacer. Rewinding back to last year, he shot 29.2% from the three-point line in his final tenure with the Atlanta Hawks, largely due to a swollen right ring finger that affected the comfort of his release. That was one of Jazz fan’s biggest worries when the acquisition was made back in the 2023 offseason.

Collins attempted to play for this injury so the Hawks wouldn't fall out of the play-in and competed in 71 games through the whole season.

But he never looked the same. He was shipped to the Utah Jazz that same year so Atlanta could avoid paying the luxury tax, and the Jazz got a taste of a first ‘winning piece’ on the roster since the rebuild. He was asked about this injury during his media day interview with the Jazz back in October.

“I feel like there’s always room for it to get better — it’s like an arm sprain, if I sprain my arm it’s never going to be 100 percent until I stop playing the game, right?”

No one expected John Collins to take an All-Star leap when he was acquired. Getting back to a 30% three-point shooting clip was already a success story for him.

However, last night just puts into contrast how John Collins has changed over the season.

Will Hardy’s making the effort to make Collins’ three-ball a game-changer. As mentioned before, he nailed a team-high 4 triples against Houston yesterday, and the win was only just out of reach. He recorded his first 30-point game as a Jazzman and was a team-high.

Where did this sudden stretch from Collins start? You could pin it down to February 15th, when Collins suffered a brutal game-ending turnover that gave Golden State the win before All-Star Break. To cut a long story short, Collins felt absolutely gutted that he just lost the Jazz a very tight game. Utah just needed a single point to tie the game against what was a play-in foe at the time. It was sort of a summary for the first half of the season for Collins.

This is an insane way for an otherwise amazing game to end.



pic.twitter.com/1A1EjXEJWO — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) February 16, 2024

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton made sure John Collins collected himself after the play and lifted his head. Deseret News reporter Sarah Todd asked John about this, and it’s evident Collins saw this as a kind of opportunity to come back stronger.

“That’s just kind of the nature of Collin and the kind of teammate he is, trying to just pick me up…That’s my brother. I appreciate him, always.”

Since then, despite the 3-15 record since the All-Star break, Collins has been the third leading scorer (17.6 points per game) and has played 16 out of the 18 games. To top it off, he leads all Jazz players in three-point percentage (min. 1 attempt per game) with 49.1%. Shooting nearly 50% despite recording under 30% from three the previous year is some seriously wicked stuff.

You also can’t forget he’s made his biggest jump yet in rebounds as the Jazz's starting center, making the third-largest leap in the entire league (+2).

Top 3 Biggest Jumps in PPG from 2023:

1. Cam Thomas: 10.6 -> 21.5 (+10.9)

2. Jalen Johnson: 5.6 -> 16.1 (+10.5)

3. Coby White: 9.7 -> 19.3 (+9.6)



Top 3 Biggest Jumps in RPG:

1. Jalen Johnson: 4 -> 8.6 (+4.6)

2. Paul Reed: 3.8 -> 5.9 (+2.1)

3. John Collins: 6.5 -> 8.5 (+2)



Top 3… pic.twitter.com/gjbvfQbV3O — #InSnyderWeTrust (@dlee4three) March 26, 2024

While the Jazz have prioritized their youth movement ever since the NBA trade deadline, they’ve still made room for their veterans such as John Collins to go out there still and ball. Thus, Utah still gets to improve their lottery odds while improving the trade value for some more expendable guys. But are these stats legitimate tellings of who he is? Does this mean the Jazz are making Collins a part of their future? Maybe, and probably not, but that doesn’t matter.

It’s been no understatement that he’s the best he’s ever looked in his career.