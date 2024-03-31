Utah Jazz vs Sacramento Kings: preview, start time, channel

The Utah Jazz (29-45) will be in Sacramento tonight looking to finally snap an 8 game losing streak against the Sacramento Kings (42-31). It’s an understatement to say that the Jazz have struggled of late, though things looked a tad better against the Houston Rockets, with the team playing tough and only losing by 1 in the end. Prior to that game, the Jazz had been struggling to keep anything close in games. Sacramento is looking to further solidify their spot in the play-in for the playoffs, where they currently stand at 8 overall in the Western Conference.

Both teams have been struck recently with injuries, with Lauri Markkanen specifically being ruled out with a right shoulder injury. The Jazz announced he’s being shut down and will be reevaluated in two weeks. It’s safe to say, we likely won’t see Lauri again this season. Jordan Clarkson has also been ruled out and John Collins remains questionable with an issue with his back. Sacramento, on the other hand, recently lost their Sixth Man of the Year contender Malik Monk to a sprained right MCL that effectively ends his season as well. Monk has been playing the best basketball of his career and was a frontrunner for Sixth Man of the Year.

At this point, the Jazz should look to continue throwing minutes at guys like Johnny Juzang, Micah Potter, Brice Sensabaugh, Kira Lewis Jr, and Taylor Hendricks. They have already been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs and development has now become key. All eyes now look to the draft and a potential top-10 overall pick.

Game Info

When: March 31- 7:00 PM MST

Where: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Watch/Stream at: KJZZ, Jazz+,

Listen at: SiriusXM, KSL 97.5 FM