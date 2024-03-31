Jazz lose to the Kings, 127-106

The Utah Jazz fell to the Sacramento Kings 127 – 106 Sunday night. While the Jazz suffered another loss there were a lot of positives to take away from this game. The injury-riddled Jazz played hard and focused for the entire game. After being up just 4 at half-time the Kings showed why they’re a play-in (almost playoff) team and flexed their good team muscles, out-scoring the Jazz 39-25 in the 3rd quarter. Let’s highlight a couple of positives and hit the hay.

Positive #1

The rookies keep balling, not just Keyonte George either. Brice Sensabaugh and Taylor Hendricks both had really good games and showed why they will be a big part of the future. Sensabaugh had 22 points on 14 shots and shot 5-10 drop deep. Brice’s shot will be the biggest factor in what role he plays on the Jazz next season, showing that he’s a good shooter at both catch and shoot and off the dribble is impressive. Hendricks shot the 3 ball even better than Brice, he shot 4-6 from deep and had 18 points on 11 shots. The rookies are coming along really nicely, these last few games will hopefully feature a lot of shots from all of them.

Sacramento goes to a zone and closes out too slowly on Sensabaugh



Brice has 10 points this half pic.twitter.com/3hdKo2r2xp — Jazz Lead (@JazzLead) April 1, 2024

Positive #2

Walker Kessler showed signs of his old self tonight. It was more than just the 3 blocks, Walker looked a bit more comfortable in the system. It could be Collins not playing which frees up Walker a lot more but more than that it felt like Walker is in the lab watching film to make sure he’s in the right spots. I still consider Walker to be a huge part of our future so it’s nice to see him coming back around to rookie self.

Negative #1

A negative section is super unnecessary tonight. The Jazz are now eliminated from the playoffs, injury-riddled, and finishing up what could be considered a kinda tough season. The Jazz played a good team hard and fought when they didn’t have to, they should be commended for that.

Conclusion:

We’re on to the next one, the last few games of the season are here. I’d love to see the rookies continue to play hard and shoot well. Let’s get some good vibes going before we head into the off-season.

Up next:

Jazz play Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs on Tuesday night