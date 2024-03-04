Washington Wizards at Utah Jazz: preview, game time, channel

Tonight, the injury-riddled Jazz will be back at the Delta Center to take on the coldest team in the league, the Washington Wizards. The Wizards have been looking for their elusive double-digit win total on the season and have tried to get to ten wins - unsuccessfully, I must add - for the last 14 straight games. You heard that correct, the Wizards hit a double-digit losing streak before hitting double-digit wins this season. That’s a tough pill to swallow, but it also puts the Jazz in a decent position to end their own three-game losing streak.

As favorable of a matchup as the Wizards are on paper, the Jazz will be without some key players tonight, namely Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler. The towering duo will be watching from the sideline as a combination of John Collins, Omer Yurtseven, and Taylor Hendricks tackle the frontcourt duties for the Jazz.

Jazz Injury Report:



OUT - Walker Kessler (right foot sprain)



OUT - Lauri Markkanen (right quadriceps contusion)



OUT - Otto Porter Jr. (Not With Team)



OUT - Micah Potter (G League)



OUT - Jason Preston (G League) pic.twitter.com/ygWYu0QCHw — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 3, 2024

The most exciting part of the game for Utah Jazz fans - and truthfully, the remainder of the season - will be watching the Jazz’s three young rookies showcase their abilities. Taylor Hendricks and Keyonte George have been on a tear as of late, Hendricks averaging 9.4 points and eight rebounds, and George averaging 17.4 points and six assists over their last five games respectively. Even Brice Sensabaugh has made the most of his recent minutes, averaging five points a game while shooting 46% from three over his last five games.

Will the rookies pave the way to a Jazz win tonight? If not - assuming you haven’t already - you may want to scratch “Watching the Jazz compete in the Play-in tournament” off your wish list this season.

Game info

When: Monday, March 4, 2024, 7:00 MT

Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

TV/Streaming: Jazz+, KJZZ

Radio: KSL 1160 AM & 97.5 FM