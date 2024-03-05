What should the Utah Jazz do with their Salary Cap Space?

The Utah Jazz are in year 2 of their rebuild following the trades of Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley, and Bojan Bogdanovic. This year saw a similar approach, holding out for as much trade value as possible in the veterans that were moved with a focus on future assets. This deadline, it was Kelly Olynyk, Simone Fontecchio, and Ochai Agbaji that were traded away for essentially just salary filler and draft picks.

If you were paying attention, you noticed something specific about the salary that came back in those trades. Otto Porter Jr. (6.3 million), Kira Lewis Jr. (5.7 million), and Kevin Knox (2.1 million) were all expiring. This is in combination with Talen Horton Tucker (11 million), Luka Samanic (2 million), and Kris Dunn (2.6 million) all coming off the books and Omer Yurtseven’s contract (2.6 million) being non-guaranteed. And don’t forget about Jordan Clarkson’s salary dropping from 23.4 this year to 14 next year, for another 9 million in cap space creation.

Where does that leave the Jazz roster this summer and how much space will they have?

The Jazz only have 8 players that will for sure be under contract for 2024-2025, at a total salary of $92,337,401. Yurtseven’s deal seems pretty reasonable for his production, but I’ve left him off for the sake of this exercise. I believe the Jazz will keep Kris Dunn’s cap hold of $2,093,637 with the intent to bring him back. Additionally, the most likely scenario to end the season is that the Jazz keep their pick around 9th while also having picks ~28 and ~31. According to the NBA’s rookie scale, the total salary of those 3 picks would be just over $8 million.

In summary, the Jazz will have roughly $102.5 million in salary on the books with the NBA’s salary cap for 2024-2025 set at $141 million. This gives the Jazz around $38 million in functional cap space to work with this summer.

So what should the Jazz do with ~$38 million in cap space?

To me, there are 4 main Choose Your Adventure paths the front office can take.

Renegotiate and Extend Lauri Markkanen

Lauri Markkanen has one of the best contracts in the entire league. At just 18 million next season, he’s far outproducing his salary and is due for a massive pay increase. However, because his salary is so low, a simple extension limits his next contract to about $22.5 million. So to give him the raise he’s due, the Jazz would have to renegotiate his current salary and then extend his contract based on that new amount.

In order to renegotiate a contract and increase a player’s salary, you have to use available cap space. So, the Jazz could give Markkanen a ~20-25 million dollar pay raise and then extend him for another 3-4 years.

Doing so would eat away at most of Utah’s cap space, but is the safest way to ensure that Markkanen stays in a Jazz jersey for a long time. Otherwise, the Jazz and Lauri could decide to play out his current contract and worry about re-signing him a year from now, allowing the Jazz to actually use the near-max slot of cap space elsewhere on the roster.

Sign a Free Agent

The traditional route to using cap space is signing a free agent. That’s enough space to go out and get a significant talent. However, there has to be one truly available AND they have to want to come to Utah. Looking at the current slate of 2024 free agents, I just don’t see a big time move in this direction. The best free agents are either likely to stay (LeBron, Paul George, etc.), have their salary instantly matched (Tyrese Maxey), or don’t fit the timeline (Tobias Harris, Jrue Holiday, etc.).

The only free agents I see that could fit the timeline and actually be a potential difference maker throughout the rebuild would be Miles Bridges (gross), Immanuel Quickley, and OG Anunoby. The ladder two would probably require a big overpay to take them away from the markets that just traded for them. On the lower end, you could also take flyers on guys like Patrick Williams, Obi Toppin, or maybe Gary Trent Jr.

At the end of the day, this route doesn’t seem like it will produce a significant addition as part of the rebuild.

Take on Salary and Assets

Alternatively, the Jazz are in a great position to take on unwanted salary in return for even more draft capital. Let’s say the front office is really enamored with the 2025 draft. So they don’t want to use the cap space to truly improve the team, but they also don’t want all their hard work to go to waste. This is the route that teams like OKC have taken in the past, taking on reclamation projects or salary dumps to add to their treasure trove of draft picks.

Looking around the league, there are definitely some bloated contracts that certain teams may want to get off of. The ones that come to mind are Chris Paul, Clint Capela, Nikola Vucevic, Jusuf Nurkic, Tim Hardaway Jr, and Norman Powell.

This option could get even more lucrative as teams get squeezed by the new Tax Aprons in the most recent CBA. Teams like the Celtics, Nuggets, Warriors, Clippers, Bucks, and Timberwolves may have some very difficult decisions to make that a team like the Jazz can capitalize on.

Is it the most exciting door to take? No, but it could be a good choice for the long term success of building a championship contending roster.

Trade for a Star

This is the home run I think the front office has positioned itself for. Doing so via cap space makes these transactions significantly easier and makes building around the new core a lot more feasible, especially with the new tax apron consequences. This is the least predictable “Choose Your Adventure” selection, but probably the one most likely to bring the Jazz back to the playoffs.

This season alone we’ve seen Damian Lillard, James Harden, Bradley Beal, Pascal Siakam, and Jrue Holiday moved. Last year was Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, and Jerami Grant. The year before that was Kristaps Porzingis, James Harden, CJ McCollum, Tyrese Haliburton, Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, and Kyle Lowry.

Obviously no one truly knows who will suddenly be on the trade market that wasn’t there before. Could an early flame out in the playoffs make Giannis Antetokounmpo reconsider his future? Will the Atlanta Hawks decide to move on from Trae Young? Could the Celtics have to trade Jaylen Brown due to the punishments of that 2nd tax apron? Might Luka Doncic get fed up with consistent disappointment in Dallas? Will Brooklyn start a full rebuild and trade Mikal Bridges?

Only time will tell.

But the Jazz accumulated the assets to demand a seat at every trade-talking table. They can stay patient and develop their younger talent and pounce once the right opportunity presents itself, which could be as soon as this summer.

What’s your preferred utilization of cap space Jazz fans?